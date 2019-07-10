Comedy value: Don’t miss live stand-up at the Marriott on July 15

Each month, StandUp Asia brings some of the best inter­national comedic talent on the circuit to vibrant, multicul­tural audiences at the Mar­riott Resort, Merlin Beach.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 13 July 2019, 03:00PM

This month, on Monday, July 15, will see John Lynn from Ireland, Kavin Jay from Malaysia and Sam See from Singapore take to the stage for a side-splitting evening of original comedy. Here’s what to expect.

John Lynn

“John Lynn is absolutely compelling… Hugely entertaining.” – Chortle

“The rising star of Irish comedy.” – The Sunday Times

John Lynn caught the stand-up bug after a visit to a comedy club in Dublin, quickly discovering that making a clown out of himself wasn’t all that bad. With his laid-back delivery and natural stage presence, Lynn instantly made a splash in his native Ireland. Within eight months of his first gig, Lynn appeared on RTE’s The Liffey Laugh, a feat un­heard of for a newcomer.

Soon after being invited to join Irish star PJ Gallagher on tour, Lynn was starring alongside the legendary Tommy Tiernan, launching himself as a powerful performer in his own right.

Cementing his status in the stand-up world, Lynn accepted an invitation to perform at the prestigious invite-only Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, toured around South Africa, America, Europe and the Middle East, and finally made his long-awaited de­but at the Edinburgh Fringe with his solo show Social Networking.

In addition, he joined Tom Stage on his nationwide tour playing to packed houses across the UK.

Kavin Jay

“Southeast Asia’s cleverest and funniest voice.” – Comedy Masala International

“Spontaneous, kinetic and straight-up hilarious, Kavin Jay is one of the most talented stand-up comedians in the in­dustry today.” – AugustMan.com

Kavin Jay is one of Southeast Asia’s most sought-after comedians and the only Asian comedian listed in the top 10 of The Wrap’s 2018 Best Netflix Comedy Specials.

An integral part of the comedy revo­lution in Malaysia, he’s a rapid-fire, joke-telling machine. Jay’s intense sense of humour has tickled ribs and charmed audiences of all backgrounds. He has performed at prestigious com­edy festivals around the world, includ­ing the Mumbai Comedy Festival, Singapore Fringe, Perth Fringe and Edinburgh Fringe, just to name a few.

Jay is politically incorrect, intense and shows a warped sense of love, life and liver.

Sam See

“Within seconds, he has the audience laughing, clapping and clinging onto his every word.” – Rice Media

“Whip-smart, risqué.”– Esquire

Sam See has entertained audiences from around the globe for over half a decade with his unique blend of jokes, stories and improvised humour. Based in Singapore, he has starred alongside world-class comedians, including Jim Jefferies, Dara Ó Briain, Bert Kreis­cher, Gina Yashere and Kevin Bridges. He has also headlined shows interna­tionally in Australia, Hong Kong, Ja­pan, Malaysia, Oman, the Philippines and Thailand, just to name a few.

See has appeared on MTV, iflix, Comedy Central Asia and The Jim Jef­feries Show, and has been selected for numerous comedy festivals, including the Singapore Comedy Fringe Festi­val, Crackhouse Comedy Carnival and Magners International Comedy Festi­val. The future is very bright for this whip-smart comedian.

Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm. Tickets are on sale now from B350 (early bird), 650 THB (show only), B950 (burger, two Moosehead beverages and show), B1,200 (hotel buffet and show) or B1,450 (VIP, free-flow drinks from 7-10pm and meet-and-greet with the comedians). Get your tickets via the Phuket Ticketmaster website.