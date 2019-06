Start From: Monday 15 July 2019, 08:00PM to Monday 15 July 2019, 10:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Do not miss JOHN LYNN (Ireland) with special guest KAVIN JAY (Malaysia) and host SAM SEE (Singapore) at Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Merlin Beach on Monday, 15th July. Tickets are on sale now for 350 THB (early bird), 650 THB (show only), 950 THB (burger, two selected beverages & show), 1200 THB (hotel buffet & show), or 1450 THB for VIP tickets, which include free-flow drinks from 7-10 PM and meet & greet with the comedians. Tickets are available for purchase at: www.phuketticketmaster.com