‘Chow Down For Charity’ dining experience to raise vital funds for Phuket nonprofit

Reserve a Chef’s Table for you and your friends on Saturday, November 30 for a din­ing experience unlike any other.

CommunityDining

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 12 November 2019, 10:00AM

Choosing from a list of highly acclaimed participating restaurants, reserve up to 10 seats and enjoy a unique Chef’s Table Menu specially created for the evening. This private dining experience, Chow Down For Charity, is an opportunity to taste new culinary delights while helping local underprivileged children learn English.

Donation per seat varies by venue. All donations go to Phuket Has Been Good To Us Foundation (PHB­GTU), a local nonprofit that provides five full-time, fully qualified English teachers at two government schools in Phuket. These teachers educate over 800 underprivileged Thai children in English, as well as mathematics and science in English, at no expense to the children or schools.

Over 220 of the children PHBGTU support live in dormitories at Kamala School because they are or­phans or have nowhere to live during the school year. PHBGTU gives these children additional support through an after school programme called Coconut Club. Coconut Club is so important for the children left at school without family to care for them, who seek nurturing guidance from PHBGTU teachers and volunteers.

Help PHBGTU continue English education and after school support for hundreds of disadvantaged Thai children by reserving your seats for November 30. Invite your friends and enjoy a sumptuous Chef’s Table Menu at one of these notable participating restaurants:

Age at Anantara Layan Phuket Resort;

Anantara Va­cation Club Mai Khao Phuket;

Bampot Kitchen & Bar;

Diavolo at Paresa Resort Phuket;

Dusit Thani La­guna Phuket;

Jaras Restaurant or Pinto Restaurant at InterContinental Phuket;

Presidential Sea View Suite at Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa;

SALA Restaurant at SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort;

Seafood at Trisara;

Taste Bar & Grill;

Tatonka Res­taurant;

The Plantation Club at The Pavilions Phuket;

The SIS Kata, Phuket; and

Two Chefs Bar & Grill (Kata and Karon branches).

For more detailed information on the Chef’s Table Menus and donation per seat, visit the Facebook event page here. For all inquiries and reservations, contact Tina Hall at tina@phukethas­beengoodtous.org or 0801 439 554, or message Chow Down For Charity on Facebook.