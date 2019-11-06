Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Chow Down For Charity’ dining experience to raise vital funds for Phuket nonprofit

‘Chow Down For Charity’ dining experience to raise vital funds for Phuket nonprofit

Reserve a Chef’s Table for you and your friends on Saturday, November 30 for a din­ing experience unlike any other.

CommunityDining
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 12 November 2019, 10:00AM

Your table awaits you…

Your table awaits you…

English class in action.

English class in action.

« »

Choosing from a list of highly acclaimed participating restaurants, reserve up to 10 seats and enjoy a unique Chef’s Table Menu specially created for the evening. This private dining experience, Chow Down For Charity, is an opportunity to taste new culinary delights while helping local underprivileged children learn English.

Donation per seat varies by venue. All donations go to Phuket Has Been Good To Us Foundation (PHB­GTU), a local nonprofit that provides five full-time, fully qualified English teachers at two government schools in Phuket. These teachers educate over 800 underprivileged Thai children in English, as well as mathematics and science in English, at no expense to the children or schools.

Over 220 of the children PHBGTU support live in dormitories at Kamala School because they are or­phans or have nowhere to live during the school year. PHBGTU gives these children additional support through an after school programme called Coconut Club. Coconut Club is so important for the children left at school without family to care for them, who seek nurturing guidance from PHBGTU teachers and volunteers.

Help PHBGTU continue English education and after school support for hundreds of disadvantaged Thai children by reserving your seats for November 30. Invite your friends and enjoy a sumptuous Chef’s Table Menu at one of these notable participating restaurants:

  • Age at Anantara Layan Phuket Resort;
  • Anantara Va­cation Club Mai Khao Phuket;
  • Bampot Kitchen & Bar;
  • Diavolo at Paresa Resort Phuket;
  • Dusit Thani La­guna Phuket;
  • Jaras Restaurant or Pinto Restaurant at InterContinental Phuket;
  • Presidential Sea View Suite at Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa;
  • SALA Restaurant at SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort;
  • Seafood at Trisara;
  • Taste Bar & Grill;
  • Tatonka Res­taurant;
  • The Plantation Club at The Pavilions Phuket;
  • The SIS Kata, Phuket; and
  • Two Chefs Bar & Grill (Kata and Karon branches).

For more detailed information on the Chef’s Table Menus and donation per seat, visit the Facebook event page here. For all inquiries and reservations, contact Tina Hall at tina@phukethas­beengoodtous.org or 0801 439 554, or message Chow Down For Charity on Facebook.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ghosts of music past: Success stories from beyond the grave
Scorpio rising: Learning the vrschikasana or scor­pion pose
Green Thoughts: Small and mighty palms
Loy Krathong Festival: Give people the light and they will find their own way
November at The Nai Harn: Pizzas, pairings and more at resort’s Italian takeover
Legends of Change: Phuket author shares stories of women leading the vegan revolution
Phuket Sikhs to honour birth anniversary of founder Guru Nanak
Booking.com launches third ‘Booking Heroes’ competition
Indian cuisine comes to Kata Sea Breeze Resort and The SIS Kata Phuket
Is the customer always a ‘customer’?
BISP students among ‘Top in Thailand’
Piercing the past: Through the eye of a needle with embroidery artist Stephanie Soper
Unleashed: Teaching your dog to come back when called
In at the deep end: Reflections on the World Conference on Drowning Prevention 2019
Rock Salt at The Nai Harn in safe hands with new chef

 

Phuket community
Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

Yes, a deal between the colonialist British occupiers of Malay, and the Thais. I doubt the people of...(Read More)

Phuket officials crunch numbers to stave off island water-shortage crisis

Does mr Somsawat doesn't know that the real number of thai citizens is at least twice his number...(Read More)

Phuket officials crunch numbers to stave off island water-shortage crisis

Water is Life! Water is a human right! And the Government is the body to provide that, not only begg...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

Reg."The Tropical brain".Please Magda,could you tell me the source of your generalizing st...(Read More)

Legends of Change: Phuket author shares stories of women leading the vegan revolution

It's not just the animals butchered that die, either. In America's west, thousands of prote...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

The tropical brain, having never a need to plan for winter food sources, is incapable of future thou...(Read More)

Phuket Governor inspects sites for proposed convention centre, sports complex

What is this 'inspection' saying about a Governor who knows damn well about the water crisis...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

A desalination plant could have been built many years ago, if any common sense and proper planificat...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

It is Thai Phuket Officialdom that is leading , since already a long time, to Phuket's literaril...(Read More)

Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

Christy... I might be wrong, but I was under the impression it was an agreed land swap, I think you ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
La Boucherie
Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Sunday Brunch Club
Thai Residential
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Naka Yai Island Beach House
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket