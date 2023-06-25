Chinese tourists charged for handling starfish, climbing on corals

PHUKET: Two Chinese tourists have been charged for handling starfish and climbing over corals during a dive trip to Koh Racha Yai, south of Phuket, the caretaker Minister of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) Varawut Silpa-archa has confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 25 June 2023, 11:44AM

Three tourists that were among a 30-strong dive tour to Ao La at Koh Racha Yai operated by Jinyang Holiday Group Co Ltd were called to present themselves at Chalong Police Station to face charges, Mr Varawut said in his report.

However, only two tourists ‒ Qin Sanyang and Zhang Wen ‒ presented themselves, he said. The couple arrived at Chalong Police Station on Friday, he noted.

No mention was made of efforts to contact the third, so far unnamed, tourist wanted for the damaging behaviour.

Under Section 29 of the Marine and Coastal Resources Management Promotion Act, the tourists face punishment of up to two years in jail or a fine of up to B200,000, or both, Mr Varawut noted in his report.

Sirikwan Saengravee, manager of Jinyang Holiday Group Co Ltd, and the owner of the company held a press conference on Friday (June 23) to apologise for the incident.

The tour company was new and the dive trip to Koh Racha Yai was the first conducted by the company, Ms Sirikwan said.

“This incident is a great lesson. The company has been open for two months… Yesterday was our first trip,” she said.

“On behalf of the company, we are very sorry that this has happened. Next time, we are ready to improve and pay more attention to our customers.”

The company was to explain and remind all their dive instructors to not allow their tourists to interfere with coals and other marine wildlife, Ms Sirikwan said.

So far officials have made no mention of any legal action to be brought against the tour company.