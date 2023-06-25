333 at the beach
Chinese tourists charged for handling starfish, climbing on corals

Chinese tourists charged for handling starfish, climbing on corals

PHUKET: Two Chinese tourists have been charged for handling starfish and climbing over corals during a dive trip to Koh Racha Yai, south of Phuket, the caretaker Minister of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) Varawut Silpa-archa has confirmed.

tourismChinesenatural-resourcesenvironmentcrime
By The Phuket News

Sunday 25 June 2023, 11:44AM

Photo: TOP Varawut / Facebook

Three tourists that were among a 30-strong dive tour to Ao La at Koh Racha Yai operated by Jinyang Holiday Group Co Ltd were called to present themselves at Chalong Police Station to face charges, Mr Varawut said in his report.

However, only two tourists ‒ Qin Sanyang and Zhang Wen ‒ presented themselves, he said. The couple arrived at Chalong Police Station on Friday, he noted.

No mention was made of efforts to contact the third, so far unnamed, tourist wanted for the damaging behaviour.

Under Section 29 of the Marine and Coastal Resources Management Promotion Act, the tourists face punishment of up to two years in jail or a fine of up to B200,000, or both, Mr Varawut noted in his report. 

Sirikwan Saengravee, manager of Jinyang Holiday Group Co Ltd, and the owner of the company held a press conference on Friday (June 23) to apologise for the incident.

Blue Tree Phuket

The tour company was new and the dive trip to Koh Racha Yai was the first conducted by the company, Ms Sirikwan said.

“This incident is a great lesson. The company has been open for two months… Yesterday was our first trip,” she said.

“On behalf of the company, we are very sorry that this has happened. Next time, we are ready to improve and pay more attention to our customers.”

The company was to explain and remind all their dive instructors to not allow their tourists to interfere with coals and other marine wildlife, Ms Sirikwan said.

So far officials have made no mention of any legal action to be brought against the tour company.

Capricornball | 25 June 2023 - 18:03:49 

@Stef, the clueless Chinese tourists hardly caused a "big jolt" to Thai eco-systems. In fact, it is nothing compared to what nearly every fisherman on this island does on a daily basis. Waste oil dumped into khlongs, trash tossed over the side, fishing nets cut loose, over-fishing, catching protected species...you name it. This is nothing more than a bonus payday for Chalong police.

Capricornball | 25 June 2023 - 17:45:54 

@SEC, I would imagine the Chalong cops have already fleeced the company owner and moron dive guides and relieved them of several thousands of baht, so now is time to cash in on the clueless tourists. The indignance of these official crooks regarding damages to the marine environment is BS, as they turn their heads on worse things every day. This is just an opportunity for fleecing Chinese.

SEC2 | 25 June 2023 - 15:39:21 

Why aren't the dive guides / dive masters being called into Chalong Police for fines?  It's their responsibility to inform and control their dive group.  Or maybe they are not formally trained and licensed to be dive masters / instructors.  Work permits?  Has the Chalong police looked into that?

Stef | 25 June 2023 - 14:26:34 

All these nouveau riche Chinese, just out of the stone age and released, are causing big jolts to the "eco systems" around the world...

Capricornball | 25 June 2023 - 12:14:48 

This is gearing up to be very damaging to tourism, once the Chinese see that they are nothing more than cash-cows to every segment of Thai society, particularly the corrupt police. The "caretaker" Minister of MNRE also appears to be grabbing what he can as a final pocket liner before the MFP takes charge and boots his worthless do-nothing ass out the door.

 

