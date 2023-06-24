333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Chinese tourists caught handling starfish, corals

Chinese tourists caught handling starfish, corals

PHUKET: A Chinese tour company has apologised for its tourists holding up starfish to have their photos taken and climbing on coral reefs at Ao La on Koh Racha Yai, south of Phuket.

tourismChinesemarinenatural-resourcesenvironment
By The Phuket News

Saturday 24 June 2023, 10:16AM

Phuket DMCR officials have already reported the incident to police with the intent of pressing charges. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket DMCR officials have already reported the incident to police with the intent of pressing charges. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket DMCR officials have already reported the incident to police with the intent of pressing charges. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket DMCR officials have already reported the incident to police with the intent of pressing charges. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket DMCR officials have already reported the incident to police with the intent of pressing charges. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket DMCR officials have already reported the incident to police with the intent of pressing charges. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket DMCR officials have already reported the incident to police with the intent of pressing charges. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket DMCR officials have already reported the incident to police with the intent of pressing charges. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sirikwan Saengravee, manager of Jinyang Holiday Group Co Ltd, and the owner of the company held a press conference yesterday (June 23) to apologise for the incident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sirikwan Saengravee, manager of Jinyang Holiday Group Co Ltd, and the owner of the company held a press conference yesterday (June 23) to apologise for the incident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Acting DMCR Director-General Apichai Ekvanakun yesterday called for marine officials to investigate the incident and take ‘decisive action’. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Acting DMCR Director-General Apichai Ekvanakun yesterday called for marine officials to investigate the incident and take ‘decisive action’. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

« »

Sirikwan Saengravee, manager of Jinyang Holiday Group Co Ltd, and the owner of the company held a press conference yesterday (June 23) to apologise for the incident.

However, Saroch Ubonsuwan, Director of the Phuket Marine Resources Conservation Center, along with Suthep Chualong, Director of Marine and Coastal Resources Research Center, have already reported the incident to Chalong Police with the intent of pressing charges.

Officials investigated the incident after it was reported through the Monsoon Garbage Facebook page.

Ms Sirikwan said that the company had to explain and remind all their dive instructors to not allow their tourists to interfere with coals and other marine wildlife.

“Especially to the Chinese, who have done this type of thing before. Some of them find the animals cute and want to have the pictures taken with them to show their friends,” Ms Sirikwan said.

“This incident is a great lesson. The company has been open for two months… Yesterday was our first trip,” she said.

“On behalf of the company, we are very sorry that this has happened. Next time, we are ready to improve and pay more attention to our customers.

Laguna Phuket 2023

“As for the incident, we’ve learned our lesson. It results in customers looking at a bad image, for both Chinese and Thai people. However, we would like to thank all of you for your interest here. As we are new, thank you and we apologise for the incident and accept all comments,” Ms Sirikwan said.

Apichai Ekvanakun, Deputy Director-General of Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), who is currently serving as the Acting DMCR Director-General, yesterday called for marine officials to investigate the incident and take “decisive action”.

The problem of people “not following the rules” when it came to protecting marine natural resources was not new, Mr Apichai said.

“Especially when it comes to tourists not following the rules,” he said.

“Strict guidelines have always been put in place. Whether it’s a guide or divers who lead tourists into the area, the important thing is not to destroy, pick at, pick up or break any part of the resources, whether it’s corals or sea creatures or beautiful animals located in coral reefs,” he said.

“In the past, there have been many incidents. The DMCR has urged officials to take decisive action… Many cases have been prosecuted,” he said.

“The important thing is to urge tourists to enjoy the beauty as something that should be remembered without picking up those things of beauty to show [other people], in order to maintain sustainable natural resources,” Mr Apichai said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Wiesel | 24 June 2023 - 13:45:55 

For me, the responsibility clearly lies with the instructor. He holds the briefing, he has access to the group and he knows the environmental protection rules very well. Instructors like this should have his license revoked and he should be reported and penalized. A dive center or dive tour operator that tolerates such customs and employs such instructors/guides endangers the reputation

megamind | 24 June 2023 - 12:51:00 

but when we end it with this hypocrisy: every time I go fishing I see 40/60 m2 cages being left exactly above the shoals where there are notoriously corals and protected species. when I took the photos and reported them I was threatened and my own Thai friends advised me to delete all posts and withdraw the complaints to have no problems

Fascinated | 24 June 2023 - 12:42:48 

Bumped into a load of Chinese in 7-11 the other day. Their manners haven't improved during their absence. Not exactly the 'quality tourists' that TAT bangs on about

Kurt | 24 June 2023 - 12:16:13 

Mr Apicha in de bend with decisive action AFTER incident. As usual Officials walk 'decisive' after the happenings take place. Mr Apichai should start up preventive decisive actions. After all it is about protecting marine life, and not to blame coming/going tourists and just suck 'dual/triple' level fines out of them. That not serves the marine life at all.

Kurt | 24 June 2023 - 12:02:22 

Quite cheap, the saying of mr Apichai : " espcially when it comes to tourists not following the rules" .And, mr Apichai, who's fault is it that tourists not follow rules they don't know about? Keep the blame in own Thaise house,--> local Thai companies and DMCR that obvious not does enough preventive in this matter. Just blame the Thai who go for blindly making money, again.

Kurt | 24 June 2023 - 11:55:32 

This incident is a great lesson. Yesterday was our first trip. Is that really the excuse? During company registering did DMCR not visited the new company and made it familiar with the marine envirement laws? Or, did the new company didn't educate itselves about it? Don't make me believe that management people  'new company' do not have a marine working past, not knowing the law/reg...

Capricornball | 24 June 2023 - 11:47:27 

And we all know how deeply concerned the Chalong police are when it comes to marine preservation issues (insert rolling eyes). As soon as the RTP is involved, issues of right vs wrong and fair justice go out the window. They will be looking for the maximum personal financial gain possible, and once again will do more harm than good to Phuket tourism

Capricornball | 24 June 2023 - 11:43:46 

As a rule, Chinese people don't have much concern for any kind of environmental concern. Dive companies should know this more than anyone, and therefore I would point to biggest finger at the dive instructors or guides. Minor fines should be levied on the tourists, but the "decisive action" should be directed at the tour company.

maverick | 24 June 2023 - 11:41:01 

The dive guide or DM should be sanctioned they know the rules

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Soi Rommanee’s place among world’s best streets praised by Thai officials
Phuket Old Town roads close for Peranakan Festival parade
More than 5,000 jobs on offer at ‘Job Expo 2023’
New tourism business spike amid recovering arrivals
Senate probes Pita’s assets
Crackdown on illegal taxis nets two drivers at Phuket airport
Wagner chief says Russia ‘retreating’ from Ukraine attacks, as UK spies report ’combat dolphins’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal school explosion, Phuket to move ahead with International Medical Hub || June 23
Hong Kong Airlines commences flights to Phuket
New boutique hotel regulation comes into effect
Spanish fugitive on international warrant arrested in Phuket
TAT promotes ‘faith-based tourism’
Phuket marine safety ramped up
Pledge to increase medical staff to combat shortfall
All five on Titanic sub dead after ‘catastrophic’ implosion

 

Phuket community
Chinese tourists caught handling starfish, corals

For me, the responsibility clearly lies with the instructor. He holds the briefing, he has access to...(Read More)

Chinese tourists caught handling starfish, corals

but when we end it with this hypocrisy: every time I go fishing I see 40/60 m2 cages being left exac...(Read More)

Chinese tourists caught handling starfish, corals

Bumped into a load of Chinese in 7-11 the other day. Their manners haven't improved during their...(Read More)

Chinese tourists caught handling starfish, corals

Mr Apicha in de bend with decisive action AFTER incident. As usual Officials walk 'decisive'...(Read More)

Crackdown on illegal taxis nets two drivers at Phuket airport

The PLTO mafia conducting law enforcement actions in order to protect their criminal cartel enterpri...(Read More)

Chinese tourists caught handling starfish, corals

Quite cheap, the saying of mr Apichai : " espcially when it comes to tourists not following the...(Read More)

Senate probes Pita’s assets

Khun Seree and his Palang Pracharath Party cronies are all part of the largest military-backed party...(Read More)

Chinese tourists caught handling starfish, corals

This incident is a great lesson. Yesterday was our first trip. Is that really the excuse? During com...(Read More)

Chinese tourists caught handling starfish, corals

And we all know how deeply concerned the Chalong police are when it comes to marine preservation iss...(Read More)

Phuket ‘International Medical Hub’ to go ahead despite Expo bid Loss

We may think that this is one of the underlaying reasons that Phuket, with this well known negative ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Zonezi Properties
The Pavilions Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
SALA

 