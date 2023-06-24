Chinese tourists caught handling starfish, corals

PHUKET: A Chinese tour company has apologised for its tourists holding up starfish to have their photos taken and climbing on coral reefs at Ao La on Koh Racha Yai, south of Phuket.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 24 June 2023, 10:16AM

Acting DMCR Director-General Apichai Ekvanakun yesterday called for marine officials to investigate the incident and take ‘decisive action’. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Sirikwan Saengravee, manager of Jinyang Holiday Group Co Ltd, and the owner of the company held a press conference yesterday (June 23) to apologise for the incident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket DMCR officials have already reported the incident to police with the intent of pressing charges. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sirikwan Saengravee, manager of Jinyang Holiday Group Co Ltd, and the owner of the company held a press conference yesterday (June 23) to apologise for the incident.

However, Saroch Ubonsuwan, Director of the Phuket Marine Resources Conservation Center, along with Suthep Chualong, Director of Marine and Coastal Resources Research Center, have already reported the incident to Chalong Police with the intent of pressing charges.

Officials investigated the incident after it was reported through the Monsoon Garbage Facebook page.

Ms Sirikwan said that the company had to explain and remind all their dive instructors to not allow their tourists to interfere with coals and other marine wildlife.

“Especially to the Chinese, who have done this type of thing before. Some of them find the animals cute and want to have the pictures taken with them to show their friends,” Ms Sirikwan said.

“This incident is a great lesson. The company has been open for two months… Yesterday was our first trip,” she said.

“On behalf of the company, we are very sorry that this has happened. Next time, we are ready to improve and pay more attention to our customers.

“As for the incident, we’ve learned our lesson. It results in customers looking at a bad image, for both Chinese and Thai people. However, we would like to thank all of you for your interest here. As we are new, thank you and we apologise for the incident and accept all comments,” Ms Sirikwan said.

Apichai Ekvanakun, Deputy Director-General of Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), who is currently serving as the Acting DMCR Director-General, yesterday called for marine officials to investigate the incident and take “decisive action”.

The problem of people “not following the rules” when it came to protecting marine natural resources was not new, Mr Apichai said.

“Especially when it comes to tourists not following the rules,” he said.

“Strict guidelines have always been put in place. Whether it’s a guide or divers who lead tourists into the area, the important thing is not to destroy, pick at, pick up or break any part of the resources, whether it’s corals or sea creatures or beautiful animals located in coral reefs,” he said.

“In the past, there have been many incidents. The DMCR has urged officials to take decisive action… Many cases have been prosecuted,” he said.

“The important thing is to urge tourists to enjoy the beauty as something that should be remembered without picking up those things of beauty to show [other people], in order to maintain sustainable natural resources,” Mr Apichai said.