Chinese entourage talks ‘Sister City’ status

PHUKET: The Vice Mayor of Zhanjiang, in Guangdong Province in China, visited the Phuket Governor yesterday (Sept 2) to continue talks of twinning Phuket and Chinese southwestern Chinese city as “Sister Cities” and developing trade relations, especially in the areas of marine resources, tourism and shipbuilding technology.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 3 September 2019, 04:47PM

Zhanjiang Vice Mayor Ou Xianwei (left) and Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana exchange gifts yesterday (Sept 2). Photo: PR Dept

Zhanjiang is a prefecture-level city at the southwestern end of Guangdong province with a population of of nearly 7 million people, with 1.6mn living in built-up areas.

In 2007, the city was named among China’s top 10 livable cities by Chinese Cities Brand Value Report, released at the 2007 Beijing Summit of China Cities Forum.

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday welcomed Zhanjiang Vice Mayor Ou Xianwei and his entourage at the main meeting chamber of Phuket Provincial Hall at 2pm.

Governor Phakaphong noted that Phuket and Zhanjiang started building their relationship toward becoming “Sister Cities” with the signing of an agreement on July 18, 2016, in the hope of cooperation and exchange in terms of business, trading, culture, education, tourism, navigation, among other areas of common interest.

Governors of both “cities” (sic) had since visited each other three times each, Governor Phakaphong explained.

Phuket Governor at the time Chamroen Tipayapongtada led the first foray with a visit on July 16-22, 2016, when he took 14 Phuket officials to Zhangjiang “to sign a document in order for the two to become Sister Cities”, said a report of the meeting issued by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department.

Whether that “signing” actually formalised Phuket and Zhanjiang becoming Sister Cities was not made clear in the report.

During that visit both discussions focussed on business, food transformation and light rail, said the report.

On Dec 5, 2016, Wang Jongbin led 14 officials from Zhanjiang to Phuket to discuss trade, investment, infrastructure and the development of the Phuket Deep Sea Port.

The on Dec 13-16, 2017, Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung and five Phuket officials attended the China Marine Economy Expo 2017 (CMEE 2017) and met with the Zhangjiang Governor about marine tourism and navigation.

On Aug 20, 2017. Vice Mayor Cui Qing and six officials from Zhanjiang arrived in Phuket to discuss cooperation in investment and also invited Phuket officials to attend the CMEE 2017.

During that visit, Phuket Vice Governor at the time Teera Anantaseriwidhya said, “We have to thank you Zhanjiang which sees the importance of us possibly becoming Sister Cities. There are many Thai-Chinese nationals here in Phuket who have and continue to conduct businesses, which has and continues to make our island flourish.”

In reply, Zhanjiang Vice Mayor Cui Qing said, “We want to thank V/Gov Teera for welcoming us during this visit. In the past officials from Phuket and China have always visited each other. We have met today as we believe we are ready to reach an agreement to become a Sister City.” (See story here.)

The latest visit to Zhanjiang by Phuket officials was on Nov 21-25, 2018, when Governor Phakaphong and six Phuket officials attended the China Marine Economy Expo 2018 (CMEE 2018) and met with the Zhanjiang Governor.

“And this time, Vice Mayor Ou’s visit is their third visit to Phuket,” Gov Phakaphong said.

Governor Phakaphong explained that Phuket is “an outstanding tourist destination”.

“The most common purpose of visit is to see clear water and beautiful beaches,” he added.

“Tourists also pay attention to the variety and uniqueness of multicultural Phuket, which is also one of UNESCO’s 18 Creative Cities of Gastronomy, and is the first city in Thailand and Southeast Asia to receive that recognition,” he said.

Governor Phakaphong explained that campaigns to develop Phuket are branded under a “4M” strategy – Marine hub, Medical hub, Manpower development and MICE city – and a “3S” strategy, comprising “Smart city, Sport city and Sustainable development”.

“In accordance with the campaigns, the Phuket Government not only focuses on Phuket being a tourist destination, but also pays much attention to sustainable development,” Gov Phakaphong said.

“Thank you government officers for visiting Phuket again. Zhanjiang is like a friend that we have known for a long time.

“Phuket officials will go to CMEE 2019 this coming November. I hope every officer enjoys his stay in Phuket,” he added.

In reply, Vice Mayor Ou said, “I am impressed with this warm welcome. I have come to Phuket this time to strengthen our two cities’ connection and want to discuss trade, and investment in three key areas of natural resources, marine products and tourism – as well as in shipbuilding technology, because Zhanjiang has shipbuilding technology for yachts and tour boats, and has a shipbuilding university.”

Mr Ou also invited Phuket pfficials and private sector respresentatives to visit Zhanjiang to inspect how business and other activities are conducted there.

Phuket currently remains is already twinned with nine other places worldwide: Bali, Nice in France, Port Blair in the Andaman Islands, Las Vegas, the Crimea in Ukraine, Nakhodka in Russia, and Hainan, Yantai and Xiuning in China.