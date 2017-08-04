The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Vice Mayor of Zhanjiang, China visits Phuket, Sister City status discussed

PHUKET: The Vice Mayor of Zhanjiang, a prefecture-level city at the southwestern end of Guangdong province in China visited Phuket on Wednesday to discuss expanding business relations between Phuket and Zhanjiang and also the opportunity of the two becoming Sister Cities.

tourism, economics,

Friday 4 August 2017, 02:32PM

Vice Mayor of Zhanjiang Ms Cui Qing (left) and Phuket Vice Governor Teera Anantaseriwidhya. Photo: PR Dept
Vice Mayor of Zhanjiang Ms Cui Qing (left) and Phuket Vice Governor Teera Anantaseriwidhya. Photo: PR Dept

It was also a chance to build the ongoing relationship between the island and city.

At 9am on Wednesday (Aug 2), Phuket Vice Governor Teera Anantaseriwidhya welcomed Vice Mayor of Zhanjiang China Ms Cui Qing as she visited the island.

V/Gov Teera said, “We have to thank you Zhanjiang which sees the importance of us possibly becoming Sister Cities. There are many Thai-Chinese nationals here in Phuket who have and continue to conduct businesses, which has and continues to make our island flourish.”

Vice Mayor Cui Qing said, “We want to thank V/Gov Teera for welcoming us during this visit. In the past officials from Phuket and China have always visited each other. We have met today as we believe we are ready to reach an agreement to become a Sister City.

C and C Marine

“This was also a chance for us to invite Phuket to join the China Marine Economy Expo being held in Zhanjiang in November.

“The expo aims to expand the export of marine products and showcase our fishing industry which is the biggest in China,” Vice Mayor Cui Qing explained.

“Phuket has good city management and this is why the people of Zhanjiang want to visit. They also want to study Phuket’s tourism in the hope of developing tourism in Zhanjiang,” she added.  

 

 
slippery snake | 04 August 2017 - 17:55:52

Visiting China.. great I love to go there and have visited about 10 times, but not for awhile now as it is so hard to get a visa. 
last time I tried a few years ago, to visit a friend, they wanted her address, her phone number and a copy of her passport, which she was not prepared to give out, so I did not go.  Or they want every hotel you will be staying in each night of your holiday.  It is crazy, China must be the hardest country in the world to visit.
If anyone knows that it is now different, please let me know...

