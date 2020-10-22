The ban also extends to travel agents being granted permission to organise inbound tours to China.
Domestic and outbound tours were originally curtailed in January as part of strict measures employed to control the initial outbreak of the virus which originated in the city of Wuhan.
However, the country relaxed the conditions on domestic tours in July as the number of local cases dropped considerably.
Independent travellers are still permitted to travel overseas, witnessed with the group that arrived in Bangkok on Tuesday evening.
However, the larger group package tours, which countries like Thailand have become so reliant on in recent years, will not be seen for the forseeable future.
maverick | 22 October 2020 - 12:05:14