China maintains outbound tour ban

China maintains outbound tour ban

WORLD: China confirmed yesterday (Oct 21) via an announcmenet on the Ministry of Culture and Tourism website that it intends to uphold its ban on outbound group tours from the country due to the risk of a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19tourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 22 October 2020, 11:05AM

Outbound group package tours from China will continue to be banned. Photo: AFP

Outbound group package tours from China will continue to be banned. Photo: AFP

The ban also extends to travel agents being granted permission to organise inbound tours to China.

Domestic and outbound tours were originally curtailed in January as part of strict measures employed to control the initial outbreak of the virus which originated in the city of Wuhan.

However, the country relaxed the conditions on domestic tours in July as the number of local cases dropped considerably.

Independent travellers are still permitted to travel overseas, witnessed with the group that arrived in Bangkok on Tuesday evening.

However, the larger group package tours, which countries like Thailand have become so reliant on in recent years, will not be seen for the forseeable future.

maverick | 22 October 2020 - 12:05:14 

hardly a surprise on 2 counts, keep the tourist dollars in China, and dont bring virus back. Why would tours which are 1-2 weeks want  get involved with quarantines ate either end.

 

