Cherng Talay residents’ water supply reduced to four hours a day

PHUKET: Residents in Cherng Talay who rely on Cherng Talay Municipality for running water have had their mains supply reduced to just four hours a day due to the municipality running out of water reserves.

By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Saturday 7 March 2020, 04:21PM

People living in the Cherng Talay Municipality area now have mains water supply only four hours a day. Image: Cherng Talay Municipality

The water restrictions came into effect yesterday (Mar 6), confirmed Tripoom Musikkarat, Water Production Division Supervisor at Cherng Talay Municipality.

“With the drought situation, we do not have enough water to supply to people in the area, so Cherng Talay Municipality has to allow water supply only from 5pm to 9pm each day,” Mr Tripoom told The Phuket News.

“Cherng Talay Municipality has been forced to buy water from a private supply company, which can provide only about 1,000 cubic metres of water per day,” Mr Tripoom explained.

“This means we can supply water for only four hours a day, but this should be enough for families to use as long as they are using containers to store water in the home,” he added.

"We chose these hours because people are out of work and at still home," Mr Tripoom said.

By doing this, we expect to be able to supply enough water for people living in the area for another three months, until the annual rains come,” he noted.

Any persons living in the area left without any water supply can call the municipality at 076-325225, Mr Tripoom said.

“People can call this number 24 hours a day, but water will be delivered only between 8am and 6pm, or until all the people who called that day have been delivered water,” he said.