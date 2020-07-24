Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Charges against Red Bull heir dropped

Charges against Red Bull heir dropped

THAILAND: The heir to the Red Bull energy drink empire who was accused of a deadly hit-and-run road accident in 2012 has had criminal charges against him dropped, police confirmed today (July 23).

accidentsdeathpolice
By The Phuket News

Friday 24 July 2020, 10:00AM

Vorayuth Yoovidhya, 27, known as Boss, was arrested in September 2012 after a black Ferrari ran into a motorcycle on Sukhumvit Soi 47, Bangkok. The motorcycle’s rider, Pol Snr Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert, 48, of Thong Lor police station, was killed. Photo by Somchai Poomlard.

Vorayuth Yoovidhya, 27, known as Boss, was arrested in September 2012 after a black Ferrari ran into a motorcycle on Sukhumvit Soi 47, Bangkok. The motorcycle’s rider, Pol Snr Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert, 48, of Thong Lor police station, was killed. Photo by Somchai Poomlard.

Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, 35, had faced charges of speeding, hit-and-run and reckless driving causing death.

He was accused of crashing his black Ferrari into motorcycle policeman Sergeant Major Wichean Glanprasert on Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok on Sept 3, 2012. Forensic police concluded he was driving at 177 kilometres per hour.

Sergeant Major Wichean died as a result of the collision and Vorayuth immediately fled the scene.

An arrest warrant was finally issued for Vorayuth five years after the accident after he had missed eight legal summons.

However, it was confirmed today that Vorayuth received a letter informing him that Thailand’s attorney general had “decided to acquit Mr Vorayuth Yoovidhya on all charges”.

UWC Thailand

The deputy head of Thonglor police station, Thanawut Sanguansuk, also confirmed today that the arrest warrant on Vorayuth has also been withdrawn.

Only last month, the National Anti-Corruption Commission found police guilty of mild dereliction of duty in their lenient handling of the case.

The commission found negligence on the part of Pol Lt Col Wiradol Thabthimdee, chief interrogator at Thong Lor police station, and held him accountable for mild malfeasance for the failure to seek a warrant for Vorayuth’s arrest.

The Red Bull energy drink empire was built by Vorayuth’s late grandfather Chaleo Yoovidhya who was listed as the third richest person in Thailand when he died in 2012 with an estimated US$5billion fortune to his name.

The megabrand is now headed by Chaleo’s son Chalerm Yoovidhya, who ranks second on Thailand’s rich list with net worth estimated at US$20 bn (about B617bn).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

DeKaaskopp | 24 July 2020 - 14:36:12 

@CaptJack69  Obviously you like to live in a banana republic. Same as many other serial whinger on here do. So actually it must feel good to live in a backward and dirty little country .  Lol

maverick | 24 July 2020 - 12:32:22 

It’s Thai justice - not uncommon in other parts of Asia and Africa - families lose a breadwinner they would rather be paid off than watch this man rot in jail......he has to live with himself for ever - we should not judge other countries by our own standard we can always go home

CaptainJack69 | 24 July 2020 - 11:54:57 

Disgusting. Thailand, you should be utterly ashamed of yourself. This is why the international community continue to think of you as a backward and dirty little country. A corrupt banana republic that rigs elections, suppresses freedom of speech and lets its rich elite get away with murder. Because you do!

Rorri_2 | 24 July 2020 - 10:56:36 

Surprise, surprise.... not.
Old lady gets years, in jail, for picking mushrooms... this scum gets away with murder... ah, Thailand, you are so predictable. Thais need to have their own "French" revolution, with the same outcome for those who said "let them eat cake."

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Vegetarian Festival takes a COVID hit
A second wave can be quelled, say health bigwigs
Navy drone intercepts diesel smuggler off Phuket
Pompeo calls for ‘free world’ to triumph over China’s ‘new tyranny’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Man steals ambulance? Murder chargers in Lumpini rape case! || July 23
Social Security Office to extend unemployment payouts by three months
Man arrested in Phuket Town with 63g of ice, homemade handgun
Man steals Phuket ambulance to drive home, caught in Phang Nga
Move to designate Phuket hotels as Alternative Local State Quarantine venues underway
China launch Mars probe in space race with US
Thailand to be star player in COVID success story doco
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand emergency decree extended! Visa amnesty approved! || July 22
Cabinet approves visa amnesty extension, but Immigration removes announcement
Fugitive arrested for Phuket shooting death of girl, 17
State of emergency extended

 

Phuket community
Charges against Red Bull heir dropped

@CaptJack69 Obviously you like to live in a banana republic. Same as many other serial whinger on h...(Read More)

Charges against Red Bull heir dropped

It’s Thai justice - not uncommon in other parts of Asia and Africa - families lose a breadwinner t...(Read More)

Social Security Office to extend unemployment payouts by three months

Yep, the numbers add up. That's enough for fewer than 60,000 people. Less than 0.1% of the popul...(Read More)

Charges against Red Bull heir dropped

Disgusting. Thailand, you should be utterly ashamed of yourself. This is why the international commu...(Read More)

Charges against Red Bull heir dropped

Surprise, surprise.... not. Old lady gets years, in jail, for picking mushrooms... this scum gets a...(Read More)

Social Security Office to extend unemployment payouts by three months

This is only for those who have been employed less than 3 months before they were hired. These peop...(Read More)

Move to designate Phuket hotels as Alternative Local State Quarantine venues underway

And do not forget that whilst under quarantine you won't be able to avail yourself of the hotel&...(Read More)

Social Security Office to extend unemployment payouts by three months

Per month 5000 thb only? To little to live on, to much to die on (?). Let we not forget that the Tha...(Read More)

Man steals Phuket ambulance to drive home, caught in Phang Nga

Must be a misunderstanding, the boy just did borrow it to get home. The excuse why the key was in t...(Read More)

Phuket Governor urges hope, confident domestic tourism will bring B100mn relief

@ematt, Governor not need to speak to PN readers first. Just make true public announcements. Talking...(Read More)

 

Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 