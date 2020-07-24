Charges against Red Bull heir dropped

THAILAND: The heir to the Red Bull energy drink empire who was accused of a deadly hit-and-run road accident in 2012 has had criminal charges against him dropped, police confirmed today (July 23).

By The Phuket News

Friday 24 July 2020, 10:00AM

Vorayuth Yoovidhya, 27, known as Boss, was arrested in September 2012 after a black Ferrari ran into a motorcycle on Sukhumvit Soi 47, Bangkok. The motorcycle’s rider, Pol Snr Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert, 48, of Thong Lor police station, was killed. Photo by Somchai Poomlard.

Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, 35, had faced charges of speeding, hit-and-run and reckless driving causing death.

He was accused of crashing his black Ferrari into motorcycle policeman Sergeant Major Wichean Glanprasert on Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok on Sept 3, 2012. Forensic police concluded he was driving at 177 kilometres per hour.

Sergeant Major Wichean died as a result of the collision and Vorayuth immediately fled the scene.

An arrest warrant was finally issued for Vorayuth five years after the accident after he had missed eight legal summons.

However, it was confirmed today that Vorayuth received a letter informing him that Thailand’s attorney general had “decided to acquit Mr Vorayuth Yoovidhya on all charges”.

The deputy head of Thonglor police station, Thanawut Sanguansuk, also confirmed today that the arrest warrant on Vorayuth has also been withdrawn.

Only last month, the National Anti-Corruption Commission found police guilty of mild dereliction of duty in their lenient handling of the case.

The commission found negligence on the part of Pol Lt Col Wiradol Thabthimdee, chief interrogator at Thong Lor police station, and held him accountable for mild malfeasance for the failure to seek a warrant for Vorayuth’s arrest.

The Red Bull energy drink empire was built by Vorayuth’s late grandfather Chaleo Yoovidhya who was listed as the third richest person in Thailand when he died in 2012 with an estimated US$5billion fortune to his name.

The megabrand is now headed by Chaleo’s son Chalerm Yoovidhya, who ranks second on Thailand’s rich list with net worth estimated at US$20 bn (about B617bn).