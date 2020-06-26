Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

NACC lays ‘light’ blame on police for Red Bull heir’s escape

NACC lays ‘light’ blame on police for Red Bull heir’s escape

BANGKOK: The National Anti-Corruption Commission has found police guilty of mild dereliction of duty in their lenient handling of the fatal hit-and-run case against fugitive Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya.

crimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Friday 26 June 2020, 02:44PM

Vorayuth Yoovidhya, 27, known as ‘Boss’, was arrested in Bangkok in early September 2012. Photo: Somchai Poomlard / Bangkok Post

Vorayuth Yoovidhya, 27, known as ‘Boss’, was arrested in Bangkok in early September 2012. Photo: Somchai Poomlard / Bangkok Post

Vorayuth Yoovidhya’s collision-damaged black Ferrari at the family home on Sukhumvit Soi 53 after the fatal accident in September 2012. Photo Kosol Nakachol / Bangkok Post

Vorayuth Yoovidhya’s collision-damaged black Ferrari at the family home on Sukhumvit Soi 53 after the fatal accident in September 2012. Photo Kosol Nakachol / Bangkok Post

« »

Mr Vorayuth, who has been seen at public sporting events and elsewhere overseas, is accused of being behind the wheel when his Ferrari hit and killed a motorcycle policeman in the early morning of Sept 3, 2012 on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok, reports the Bangkok Post.

An NACC investigation found intention to exempt Mr Vorayuth, now aged 35, from prosecution on charges of drug abuse and speeding. Forensic police concluded he was driving at 177 kilometres per hour.

The commission found negligence on the part of  Pol Lt Col Wiradol Thabthimdee, chief interrogator at Thong Lor police station, and held him accountable for mild malfeasance – a light disciplinary offence.

For the failure to seek a warrant for the arrest of Mr Vorayuth, the NACC ruled it was a light disciplinary violation on the part of Pol Lt Col Wiradol, Pol Col Chumphol Phumphuang, former chief of the Thong Lor police station, and the station’s interrogators, Pol Col Samrit Ketyam and Pol Lt Col Wibul Thinwatanakul.

NACC also found light disciplinary violations by Pol Maj Gen Krit Piakaew, former commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 5, and former deputy commanders of the division Pol Col Sukhun Phrommai and Pol Col Tramet Uthai, for failing to guarantee a thorough investigation and interrogation in the case.

NACC will send its findings to the officers’ supervisors, who will decide on disciplinary action.

UWC Thailand

Mr Vorayuth, then 27, is accused of driving his black Ferrari when it hit the rear of a policeman’s motorcycle at high speed, and dragging his body along Sukhumvit Road before speeding away. The victim was Pol Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert, 47, who was based at Thong Lor police station.

Mr Vorayuth delayed hearing the charges seven times. It was not until April 27, 2017, that prosecutors finally charged him with reckless driving causing death and failing to help a crash victim.

He fled on a private plane two days before he was due to face the charges.

The speeding charge was later dropped when the one-year statute of limitation expired. A second charge – failing to stop and help a crash victim – expired on Sept 3, 2017.

The third and most serious charge, reckless driving causing death, remains on the books until 2027.

Mr Vorayuth, whose nickname is “Boss” is the son of Chalerm Yoovidhya, whose family co-owns the energy drink megabrand Red Bull and ranks second on Thailand’s richest list with net worth estimated at US$20 billion (about B617bn).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Police helped cop killer escape justice, says NACC! TM30 reporting rule relaxed? || June 26
Pubs, bars must wait until Monday for decision to reopen
Confused under kratom, Chalong home intruder arrested
Former police officer finally arrested for sex crime he committed 17 years ago
Drug raids net seven suspects, more firearms
Decree could be extended by a month
Phuket officials ramp up campaign for ’new normal’ beach rules, face masks required
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: The end of the Bangla stench? Support mounts to extend emergency decree? || June 25
New Bangla drain flaps to end wastewater stench: Patong Mayor
Phuket Hotels Association looks to reboot island tourism with ‘Imagine Phuket’ campaign
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 25
Virus surges in Americas, IMF warns of economic carnage: World update
Tourism businesses urged to register for national health certification
Golf coach with heart of gold driving help for Phuket’s emergency services
Raid nets firearms, 600kg of kratom

 

Phuket community
Decree could be extended by a month

as I don't vaccinate for that. It is now clear that either everyone is really really stupid, or ...(Read More)

Decree could be extended by a month

R u sure... I'm not sure you quite get a grip on the politics... but I'm not going there. ...(Read More)

Decree could be extended by a month

Lalala it would be interesting for you to share the politics of your "chosen destination" ...(Read More)

New Bangla drain flaps to end wastewater stench: Patong Mayor

Jay re-education for what jobs? Factories are already relocating because of high labour costs. Oh ,a...(Read More)

Decree could be extended by a month

Totalitarian rules by a totalitarian government in 3rd world country... nothing else...whatever they...(Read More)

Phuket officials ramp up campaign for ’new normal’ beach rules, face masks required

There has been no community transmission for 31 day! Thailand already won the war on COVID. So why u...(Read More)

New Bangla drain flaps to end wastewater stench: Patong Mayor

perhaps he did not see how the work was done. alongside the new hatches there are other holes where ...(Read More)

Decree could be extended by a month

Hopla, another month? Just like that? For what? Not for Covid-19 containing, that is done now! Just ...(Read More)

Video shows abusive taming of baby elephant for Thai tourism

No misunderstanding at all. Worldwide many tv channels have shocking recordings on their shells abou...(Read More)

Phuket officials ramp up campaign for ’new normal’ beach rules, face masks required

Laugh or cry, for Phuket's recovering? The Patong Mayor face mask bill boards sure will keep tou...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
Binomo
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 