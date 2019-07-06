PHUKET: No roads, not even the Chalong Underpass, will be closed during Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s visit to Phuket on Monday (July 8), Phuket City Police and the Highways Office have confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 6 July 2019, 12:13PM

Chalong Underpass will not be closed at any time on Monday (July 8), not even during the grand opening ceremony by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Photo: The Phuket News

PM Prayut will preside over the official opening of the Chalong Underpass from 10am to 10:30am on Monday.

The 350-metre long underpass, a B546mn-budget project more than three years and 11 months in the making, opened to traffic between May 31 and June 3 this year. (See story here.)

Initially, both lanes of the underpass were to be closed from 7am for the grand opening. (See story here.)

However, Phuket Highways Chief Somwang Lohamut confirmed to The Phuket News yesterday (July 5), “The plan has just changed. The underpass will not be closed even while the official opening is happening.

“The prime minister will be the guest of honour for grand opening from 10am-10:30am, but the event will be held at Muang Phuket School (south of Chalong Circle),” he said.

The unveiling of the plague over the underpass will be activated remotely, Mr Somwang explained.

“This was decided for security purposes. The unveiling can be done will the prime minister is standing at another location,” he said.

Phuket City Police Chief Col Sompong Thiparpakul confirmed to The Phuket News that no roads will be closed as the prime minister travels across the island to attend other major events.

“Traffic Police will manually control traffic lights so that the prime minister and his motorcade can arrive at the events quicker, but no roads will be closed,” he said.

During his official visit to Phuket on Monday, his first since being re-elected as prime minister by parliamentary vote on June 5, PM Prayut will also visit the Royal Thai Navy base at Cape Panwa and preside over an air-sea emergency rescue exercise at the Phuket Deep Sea Port.