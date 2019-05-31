PHUKET: The southbound lane of the long-awaited Chalong Underpass opened to traffic at 1pm today, and the northbound lane will open fully to traffic on Monday (June 3), the project manager confirmed to The Phuket News today (May 31).

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 31 May 2019, 06:03PM

Both lanes of the Chalong Underpass will be fully open to traffic from 10am on Monday, Project Engineer Mr Somkiet said. Photo: Phuket Highways Office

The southbound lane of the Chalong Underpass opened today (May 31), and will remain open. Photo: Phuket Highways Office

A tour bus enters the Chalong Underpass with worker’s cars still parked in the northbound lane. Photo: Phuket Highways Office

Somkiet Yimpong, Project Manager at Phuket office of the Highways Department, explained that some finishing touches remained to be completed, slightly delaying the full opening of the tunnel to traffic.

“We must adjust the light levels, and the are other small parts that need to be tidied up, also, such as decorative items and some wires need tidying up,” he added.

The southbound lane from Chalong to Rawai will remain open “all day and all night”, Mr Somkiet said.

However, he warned that the tunnel might need to be closed if and when any unforeseen or last minute repairs need to be made.

“If we need to, we will close the tunnel to make make sure it is safe for workers to complete the repairs,” he said.

“On Monday, both lanes will be fully open to drivers after 10am,” he added.

Mr Somkiet also urged motorists to drive safely through the tunnel.

“All drivers, please follow the law and drive carefully,” he said.

“Motorbikes and salaeng (motorbikes with sidecars) are banned from entering the tunnel. It is too dangerous.

“Also, especially in front of the school (Muang Phuket School), do not illegally cross the lanes to enter the tunnel. It is dangerous. Please use the correct lanes for safety,” he added.