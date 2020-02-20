Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Chalong Underpass to close for maintenance

Chalong Underpass to close for maintenance

PHUKET: Both lanes through the Chalong underpass will be closed from tomorrow (Feb 21) until next Tuesday (Feb 25) between the hours of 8:30pm to 3am while officers carry out maintenance works to the lighting and water drain system in the tunnel.

transport
By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 February 2020, 04:30PM

Maintenance works are due on the Chalong underpass from tomorrow (Feb 21) until Tuesday (Feb 25). Photo: Phuket Highways Office

Maintenance works are due on the Chalong underpass from tomorrow (Feb 21) until Tuesday (Feb 25). Photo: Phuket Highways Office

Phuket Highways Office Chief Somwang Lohanut told The Phuket News today that the tunnel closure is to allow Highways officers to conduct a regular six month maintenance check up.

“Officers will work on examining and fixing electricity generators, water pumps, and other electricity-related systems inside the underpass.”

“For the light bulbs, we always send officers to check and change the broken ones.”

Chief Somwang added that they have specifically chosen a time when there will be less traffic on the roads in an effort to minimise any disruptions.

The underpass was previously closed last September to allow electrical works maintenance to be conducted (see story here).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket water outages already widespread, Governor praises efforts by officers, army
Single gunshot kills man and injures woman in Wichit
Phuket marine chief confident Phuket to remain strong as Asia cruise ships moved to Europe amid virus fears
Three Thais on ship have COVID-19
Malaysia 1MDB fugitive spotted in virus-hit Chinese city
Thai retail giant Central launches record-breaking IPO
Syringe stepped on at Layan Beach
Electricity outages to hit north Phuket, Koh Yao islands
China’s death toll hits 2,123 after Hubei province reports 108 more virus deaths
Police finally get their man after 13 years
Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold
Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mall gunman arrested! Coronavirus fake news arrests! || February 19
Phuket Town steams ahead with 22nd Phuket Food Festival
Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

 

Phuket community
Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’

None of the mentioned drugs are "cures" for anything, they either relieve symptoms, or hel...(Read More)

Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’

The problem I have with this "“Thai cocktail” is that it hasn't been shared, outside of...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

Why don't they encourage them to stop burning trash at all, 365 days a year ?...(Read More)

Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Get up early and check all the bars cafes with electric pumps going pumping from cesspits to the loc...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

John.. go online and search for Bondi Rescue...(Read More)

Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’

Now it is time Thailand shares this wonderful cocktail worldwide with pharmaceutical industries, sp...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

Don't worry, until now is according the Governor no water crisis on Phuket. Because all the tour...(Read More)

Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Tourists not come to Phuket to gamble their health at such beaches. The 'health assurance' i...(Read More)

Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Seen the photos health officials had no choice to stop hand sitting, than go and look. And further? ...(Read More)

Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

After all the Officials are gone, and th caost is free 'we' open the valve again and release...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Cassia Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
QSI - Cooking Competition
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket

 