Phuket Highways Office Chief Somwang Lohanut told The Phuket News today that the tunnel closure is to allow Highways officers to conduct a regular six month maintenance check up.
“Officers will work on examining and fixing electricity generators, water pumps, and other electricity-related systems inside the underpass.”
“For the light bulbs, we always send officers to check and change the broken ones.”
Chief Somwang added that they have specifically chosen a time when there will be less traffic on the roads in an effort to minimise any disruptions.
The underpass was previously closed last September to allow electrical works maintenance to be conducted (see story here).
