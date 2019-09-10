Chalong Underpass to close for electrical works

PHUKET: Both lanes through the Chalong Underpass will be closed from 9am to 1pm tomorrow (Sept 11) while Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) carry out works to the electrical system in the tunnel.

constructiontransport

By Eakkapop Thongtub

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 10 September 2019, 06:45PM

Chalong Underpass will be closed from 9am to 1pm tomorrow (Sept 11). Image: Phuket Highways Office

Phuket Highways Office Chief Somwang Lohamut told The Phuket News today that the tunnel closure is to allow PEA workers to “improve and fix the electricity monitor and meters” inside the underpass.

"It must be fixed because the previous work (to the electrics) allowed too much voltage through the system. This has affected the electrical system many times. The PEA must come to change the monitoring system and transformer again," Mr Somwang said.

Regarding several orange plastic poles separating traffic flow through the tunnel being knocked over by vehicles, creating a dangerous hazard inside the tunnel, Mr Somwang said, “Four of these barriers will be removed tomorrow while the underpass is closed for the PEA to complete their work.”

However, Mr Somwang added that he could not confirm whether the poles will be replaced tomorrow.

“I have ordered more barriers and we have been waiting for them to arrive at the Phuket Highways Office,” he said. Whether or not the poles had actually arrived, Mr Somwang would not say.