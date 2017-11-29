PHUKET: The beleaguered Chalong underpass project has yet again ground to halt, this time due to “a number of setbacks”, including having to move water pipes and electrical poles.

The project has progressed by only 2% in a month, now at 27% completion, from 25% completion last month on Oct 24. (See story here.)

“The project is progressing slowly right now due to having to wait for a number of parts of the project that need to be resolved,” project engineer Somkiet Yimpong explained to The Phuket News today (Nov 29).

“First, large construction machines and equipment are causing problems disrupting the buildings beside the road. They need to be moved to the HomePro side of the road,” he said.

“Second, an underground water pipe that was in the way of the digging had to be moved. This meant construction work has not progressed in the meantime,” he added.

“Right now, nine electricity poles still need to be moved. Four are set to be moved by Dec 13.

“For five other poles, we need to disconnect their electrical supplies to houses that will be demolished in order to proceed with the construction. “This should be sometime after Dec 8,” he said.

The houses already have been vacated and expropriated as part of the project, Mr Somkiet explained.

Mr Somkiet gave no revised date for completion of the project and no details of any attempt to relieve the ongoing traffic jams at the site.