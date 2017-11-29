The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Chalong underpass construction stalls – again

PHUKET: The beleaguered Chalong underpass project has yet again ground to halt, this time due to “a number of setbacks”, including having to move water pipes and electrical poles.

Shela Riva

Wednesday 29 November 2017, 05:40PM

The project has progressed by only 2% in a month, now at 27% completion, from 25% completion last month on Oct 24. (See story here.)

“The project is progressing slowly right now due to having to wait for a number of parts of the project that need to be resolved,” project engineer Somkiet Yimpong explained to The Phuket News today (Nov 29).

“First, large construction machines and equipment are causing problems disrupting the buildings beside the road. They need to be moved to the HomePro side of the road,” he said.

“Second, an underground water pipe that was in the way of the digging had to be moved. This meant construction work has not progressed in the meantime,” he added.

“Right now, nine electricity poles still need to be moved. Four are set to be moved by Dec 13.

“For five other poles, we need to disconnect their electrical supplies to houses that will be demolished in order to proceed with the construction. “This should be sometime after Dec 8,” he said.

The houses already have been vacated and expropriated as part of the project, Mr Somkiet explained.

Mr Somkiet gave no revised date for completion of the project and no details of any attempt to relieve the ongoing traffic jams at the site.

 

 
malczx7r | 03 December 2017 - 14:05:16

"Teach them how to use the circle".

Two problems here.

1, all the locals know everything already so cannot be taught anything. 

2, Using the correct etiquette for roundabout driving involves following rules, something else the locals are unable to do.  

As per the other comment, yep got to agree with that, its bad there but made worse when the inept keystone cops turn up.

Christy Sweet | 02 December 2017 - 09:12:14

 Instead of these costly, traffic inducing constructions, maybe  just teach drivers  how to use a circle?  Courtesy in  yielding  before entering and traveling to the proper outer lane before exiting  are fairly easy skills to master. Has anyone even tried?

Kurt | 01 December 2017 - 14:47:41

The funny thing is, and I am sure more people experienced that, at Chalong circle itselve the traffic knows/respects the rule..'traffic on the circle has first way'.
The thai are doing fine in that way..
The Circle congestion starts when 5-6 police officers show up, spread over the circle and start their un co-ordinated whistling and directing, just to disturb the natural traffic flow.
And the traffic police professionals not even realize it.
Leave the Circle alone for natural traffic flow!!

marcher | 01 December 2017 - 13:56:37

Up to last week it had been very good in the mornings with nominal traffic from Rawai moving straight up to the circle. Suddenly last week it became horrific for some unknown reason. Now thinking of joining some of friends who drive over the hill to Kata and return to the circle down Patak road

Kurt | 30 November 2017 - 12:16:47

Well, Mr Somkiet said on 24th October that in one and a half year the Chalong Underpass will be ready. 
That is than around 24th April 2019. Right?

Talking about the 'years and tears' of traffic jam, something the officials completely ignore, it will be interesting how it is going to be right at the Chalong Circle when they at that spot have to open up for digging.
Do we get bridges?  What are the plans?  Tell the public.
The chalong Underpass construction started in October 2015, by now there must be a construction plan for the Circle itselves, and how the traffic at that spot will be handled. Right?

Mika | 30 November 2017 - 11:57:31

The constant delays are indeed quite annoying! But thinking that Singapore could have build this underpass in 5 month only is nonsense.Maybe someone should read about the "Braddell Road flyover in Singapore and his delays"

fedepar | 30 November 2017 - 07:32:39

The traffic situation south of Chalong Circle is now unbearable and, at the peak season, will be even worse.
The commercial activities of the area are losing money, the tourists are bored to spend their holiday time jammed in the traffic and hardly they will come back.
The authorities must have a plan, and find alternative solutions by renting private lands and using them for a bypass road.

Kurt | 29 November 2017 - 22:04:32

All/every time I write here, there will be no Chalong underpass before 2020.
All the 'work/problem smoke curtains' are just good for a laugh.
When I observe at location some times, I see very willing workers ( birmese?), but hardly a manager/co-ordinator with skills.
Anyway, that 2% project progress per month tells us enough.
Again a few electric poles, and oooh, a waterpipe we didn't know about it. Tjeees.
That electrical pole excuse now goes on for months already.
What will be next month excuse?

Such a silly small underpass project should have been done in Singapore in  5 months, here we 'suffer' 5 years!

marcher | 29 November 2017 - 18:34:57

Amazed beyond belief! Or I would be if din't expect this farce from getting any better. I believe they have now employed the monkeys from Monkey Hill to help them out

