Problematic Chalong Underpass just a quarter way there

PHUKET: The problematic and long-awaited Chalong Underpass is of today just at 25% in construction, and it is expected to take “another year and a half” to complete, Highways Department project manager Somkiet Yimpong has confirmed to The Phuket News.

Shela Riva

Tuesday 24 October 2017, 11:50AM

The construction process continues and is now at 25%,” Mr Somkiet said today (Oct 24).

Construction works occurring currently include permanent road diversion, excavation, electrical cables, moving power poles and plumbing,” he said.

We are still struggling to move some things out of the way, electrical poles, trees and so on.

It is expected to take another year and a half,” Mr Somkiet added.

The land expropriation issues that were holding the project up have been resolved on the most part, but there are some overlaps still being figured out,” he explained.

However, those parts do not affect the construction of the underpass from continuing.

I am confident the problems will be resolved. I will give you further information after we hold a Highways Department meeting.”

 

 
Comment on this story
Comments Here:
Kurt | 24 October 2017 - 12:42:54

Nonsense talk of officials. 
Just 25% done from October 2015 until now, October 2017?  More than 2 years?
And blundly announcing that the rest 75% will be done in another year and a half?
Who are they fooling? Where is the normal logic?

""STRUGLING to move poles, trees and so"" ??
Poles are replaced in 2016 and trees? What trees? Where?
And what is....and so on...?

I read that there are problems and things to be figured out. What problems? 
What has to be figured out? 
Figuring out take long time in Thailand. many departments involved.
Inform the public about the problems and the issues needed to figure out.

