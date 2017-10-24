PHUKET: The problematic and long-awaited Chalong Underpass is of today just at 25% in construction, and it is expected to take “another year and a half” to complete, Highways Department project manager Somkiet Yimpong has confirmed to The Phuket News.

“The construction process continues and is now at 25%,” Mr Somkiet said today (Oct 24).

“Construction works occurring currently include permanent road diversion, excavation, electrical cables, moving power poles and plumbing,” he said.

“We are still struggling to move some things out of the way, electrical poles, trees and so on.

“It is expected to take another year and a half,” Mr Somkiet added.

“The land expropriation issues that were holding the project up have been resolved on the most part, but there are some overlaps still being figured out,” he explained.

“However, those parts do not affect the construction of the underpass from continuing.

“I am confident the problems will be resolved. I will give you further information after we hold a Highways Department meeting.”