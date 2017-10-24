“The construction process continues and is now at 25%,” Mr Somkiet said today (Oct 24).
“Construction works occurring currently include permanent road diversion, excavation, electrical cables, moving power poles and plumbing,” he said.
“We are still struggling to move some things out of the way, electrical poles, trees and so on.
“It is expected to take another year and a half,” Mr Somkiet added.
“The land expropriation issues that were holding the project up have been resolved on the most part, but there are some overlaps still being figured out,” he explained.
“However, those parts do not affect the construction of the underpass from continuing.
“I am confident the problems will be resolved. I will give you further information after we hold a Highways Department meeting.”
Kurt | 24 October 2017 - 12:42:54