BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Chalong Underpass closed during day for maintenance

Chalong Underpass closed during day for maintenance

PHUKET: Both lanes through the Chalong Underpass closed today (Nov 29) and will remain closed from 9am to 3:30pm until Dec 16 while officers carry out maintenance works to the lighting and water drainage system in the tunnel.

transport
By The Phuket News

Monday 29 November 2021, 01:21PM

Image: Phuket Highways Office

Image: Phuket Highways Office

Phuket Highways Office Chief Samak Luadwonghat in a notice announcing the daytime closure of the tunnel apologised for the inconvenience.

The Chalong Underpass was closed during the same daylight hours for two weeks in August to allow highways officers to conduct a regular six-month maintenance checkup.

“Officers will work on examining and fixing electricity generators, water pumps and other electricity-related systems inside the underpass,” Mr Samak explained at the time.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

“We need to check the system thoroughly and even check every light bulb in the tunnel, so we can change and fix the broken ones,” he said.

“We have specifically avoided the rush hours. To explain why our officers do not conduct the work at night, we need sunlight when we shut down the lights in the tunnel. This helps our officers to do the work more easily,” Mr Samak explained.

“However, I do apologise for any inconvenience happening during the closure, we will try to finish the work earlier than the deadline,” he concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New Phuket OrBorTor chiefs elected
14-day quarantine for arrivals from unbanned parts of Africa
Police check Phuket Town venues for COVID compliance
Phuket gets green light for New Year celebrations to be an all-nighter
New COVID variant shuts borders across the globe
All arrivals free of new strain, say virus chiefs
Phuket marks 133 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Kalim Beach restaurant fined for obstructing traffic
PPHO responds to vaccine hair loss claim
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi due to hear first verdict in junta trial
Patong venue operators cautioned as Bangla cases rise
New rehabilitation options for small businesses in Thailand
Frenchman faces deportation for Facebook posts
Phuket marks 122 new COVID cases
Phuket Opinion: Same old games

 

Phuket community
Patong venue operators cautioned as Bangla cases rise

Let's all be optimistic. Omicron has been reported as highly contagious but mild. Perhaps this i...(Read More)

All arrivals free of new strain, say virus chiefs

Look on the bright side, If Omicron, as reported from South Africa, is very transmissible but mild, ...(Read More)

All arrivals free of new strain, say virus chiefs

The main source of this variant Southern Africa already required quarantine so anything to slow it d...(Read More)

All arrivals free of new strain, say virus chiefs

No matter what steps Thailand takes it will get in to the country just as the other variants have do...(Read More)

Patong venue operators cautioned as Bangla cases rise

@papa paul. There is a first time for everything I guess....(Read More)

Patong venue operators cautioned as Bangla cases rise

@skip. Their plan?? Are you another one of those conspiracy theory anti vaccine nutters that would s...(Read More)

Kalim Beach restaurant fined for obstructing traffic

Just curious, but has the RTP ever once fined car and motorbike rental operators that use the beachf...(Read More)

Frenchman faces deportation for Facebook posts

It shows that Thailand's idea of 'democracy' does not include freedom of speech, which i...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

A lame attempt by maverick to make it sound like the police are just doing their jobs as they claim....(Read More)

Frenchman faces deportation for Facebook posts

We know the rules stay out of politics and royalty issues, it’s not our business. Leave it to main...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
PKF Thailand
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
EPL predictions
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Exotic Fishing Thailand
PaintFX
Thanyapura

 