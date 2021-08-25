The Phuket News
Chalong Underpass closed during day for two weeks for maintenance

PHUKET: Both lanes through the Chalong Underpass closed today (Aug 25) and will remain closed from 9am to 3:30pm until Sept 11 while officers carry out maintenance works to the lighting and water drainage system in the tunnel.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 25 August 2021, 12:00PM

Chalong Underpass will be closed from 9am to 3:30pm each day until Sept 11 while maintenance works are being carried out. Photo: Phuket Highways Office

Chalong Underpass will be closed from 9am to 3:30pm each day until Sept 11 while maintenance works are being carried out. Photo: Phuket Highways Office

The notice announcing the daily closure during the day. Image: Phuket Highways Office

The notice announcing the daily closure during the day. Image: Phuket Highways Office

Phuket Highways Office Chief Samak Luadwonghat told The Phuket News today that the tunnel closure is to allow highways officers to conduct a regular six-month maintenance checkup.

“Officers will work on examining and fixing electricity generators, water pumps and other electricity-related systems inside the underpass,” Mr Samak explained.

“We need to check the system thoroughly and even check every light bulb in the tunnel, so we can change and fix the broken ones,” he said.

“We have specifically avoided the rush hours. To explain why our officers do not conduct the work at night, we need sunlight when we shut down the lights in the tunnel. This helps our officers to do the work more easily,” he added.

“We will try to finish the work before the announced working time each day and before Sept 11,” Mr Samak said.

“However, I do apologise for any inconvenience happening during the closure, we will try to finish the work earlier than the deadline,” he concluded.

Kurt | 25 August 2021 - 12:35:52 

A small underpass closed till 11 September? Than there is more to do/wrong than just regular maintenance like in the bigger underpasses. The light check explanation is a big joke. It works or not works. Check/replace bulbs be done in one morning shift. Seems the rainy days brought up other problems they hide to the public.

 

