Chalong residents fed up with brown water supply

Chalong residents fed up with brown water supply

PHUKET: Residents at Phuket Country Home housing estate in Chalong have filed a formal complaint with the Provincial Ombudsman’s Office (Damrongdharma Center) over the community continually being served brown water from their mains water supply.

Water-Supply
By The Phuket News

Thursday 27 April 2023, 12:59PM

Residents at Phuket Country Home housing estate in Chalong present a sample of their standard water supply. Photo: PR Phuket

Residents at Phuket Country Home housing estate in Chalong present a sample of their standard water supply. Photo: PR Phuket

Residents at Phuket Country Home housing estate in Chalong present a sample of their standard water supply. Photo: PR Phuket

Residents at Phuket Country Home housing estate in Chalong present a sample of their standard water supply. Photo: PR Phuket

The local residents submitted the formal complaint with the Provincial Ombudsman’s Office yesterday afternoon (Apr 26).

The residents asked for the “responsible agency” to take action over the matter, and to have local waterways and water holding ponds excavated to prevent flooding when the annual rains arrive.

The tainted water coming through the mains supply pipes is causing all sort of problems, the residents said.

The water mains that supply the housing estate come through Moo Baan Khun Daeng.

Many people bathe using the mains water, but now have rashes from the dirty water. Others are suffering allergic reactions to whatever the water is contaminated with.

A further annoyance is that during dry weather there is often no mains water supply to the housing estate at all, without any notice from authorities, the residents explained.

A further complaint added to the list was that the housing estate management company is not abiding by its terms and conditions by not providing a playground for children, the residents said.

The estate management authority is not complying with the land allocation project plan. There must be one plot within the estate area that must be designated as a children’s playground, as requested by the Land Allocation Committee, the residents noted.

The officers at the Provincial Ombudsman’s Office formally recognised receiving the complaint, and said they would start investigating and questioning relevant officials about the problems the villagers are facing.

