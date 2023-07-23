British International School, Phuket
Chalong Pier pontoon sinking again

PHUKET: Operators of Thai diving and fishing tour boats at Chalong Pier have raised safety concerns about the state of one of the main pontoons at the key tour boat facility, with exposed rust posing a danger to tourists and the pontoon starting to sink again.

tourismmarinetransportSafety
By The Phuket News

Sunday 23 July 2023 11:32 AM

One of the main pontoons at Chalong Pier that Phuket tourists use to board tour boats is covered with rust and sinking, again. Photo: Supplied

The pontoon at risk is the same one that started sinking early last year, prompting officials to take action and weld patches over where the rust had eaten through.

“This is happening time and again,” one of the tour boat operators told The Phuket News.

“Not only is it unpleasant for tourists to look at when they board boats to head out on tours, but also it is dangerous. The exposed rust poses a danger to their feet. They cannot even walk barefoot onto the boats,” the operator said.

The sinking pontoon also poses an obvious risk.

“It may be sinking slowly now, but no one knows if the pontoon will just give way and sink,” the operator said.

“Like any steel boat in Thailand, the material used to build the pontoon is cheap steel from China. It rusts very quickly. When the pontoon is built it is given a protected coating, but after two to three years it starts to rust inside… 

“Then the rust starts to spread. You cannot see how much rust there is inside, so you do not know how much damage has been done,” the operator added.

“Last year they patched the holes with welding. This does not fix the problem of the rust from inside,” he added.

“The whole system at the marina Is a mess. It is all steel, and it all rusts. It is called an international-standard marina, but it is made with the wrong, cheap, steel. It is made to look good, but it is not working,” he said.

The alternative is to have a new pontoon made from aluminium, but the cost may be prohibitive.

“The price is three to four times what it costs to make with the cheap steel, but it is good for 20 to 30 years,” the operator explained.

“The big problem we have today is that if they just keep welding and repainting it, then the same problem will keep happening,” he added.

The operator recognised that a key concern for fixing the pontoon properly was getting the budget required.

“It could cost anywhere from B10 million to B20 million, and for that local authorities will need budget approval from Bangkok,” he explained.

“It will take time, and by next high season we might not have a safe, secure pontoon at the pier… and that is a problem,” the operator said.

Old guy | 23 July 2023 - 12:09:19 

Son of a gun!
Thailand actually admits it is a Third World Country.  All because they are uneducated and too cheap to spend on quality construction and subsequent maintenance.
What a country!!!

 

Phuket community
Health workers don’t want Anutin back as minister

It would be great if all the coalition factions got together and agreed to lie and hoodwink any and ...(Read More)

Health workers don’t want Anutin back as minister

Seems like many people throughout Thai society want nothing to do with member of the existing junta ...(Read More)

Biker club leader arrested after German man’s murder

Good...get them out of the country. These clowns are trouble all over the world...wherever they go. ...(Read More)

Bluebottles found at Layan

Last time I went into the water at Layan, sea lice were biting so bad it was impossible to stay. T...(Read More)

Senators fight back against post-vote threats

By Junta appointed Senators play a dangerous game. The middle- and lower class Thai, specially young...(Read More)

Chalong Pier pontoon sinking again

Son of a gun! Thailand actually admits it is a Third World Country. All because they are uneducate...(Read More)

More traffic woes for Patong as Nanai repaved

There are in busy Patong just 4 North-South roads, 2 of them one-way roads. To disrupt traffic flow...(Read More)

More traffic woes for Patong as Nanai repaved

There must be a list with words not exist in Thai language: 'Anticipation', 'Maintenanc...(Read More)

More traffic woes for Patong as Nanai repaved

And how much work will be done on public holidays/Buddha Days/Kings birthday? Will this be a case o...(Read More)

Bluebottles found at Layan

Shouldn't that be Portuguese "men-of-war" because it is referring to the plural not th...(Read More)

 

