Sinking platform at Chalong Pier under repair

Sinking platform at Chalong Pier under repair

PHUKET: Long-term wear left a pontoon listing dangerously at Chalong Bay Marina, next to Chalong Pier, this week, leaving officials with the decision of whether to just patch it again, or spend up to B1 million replacing it.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 15 January 2022, 11:09AM

The sinking pontoon left the platform that tourists use to board boards to nearby island leaning dangerously. Photo: PPAO

Mr Tiwat inspects the platform on Thursday (Jan 13). Photo: PPAO

Temporary repairs are being made while officials decide what to do with the repeatedly sinking pontoon. Photo: PPAO

Mr Tiwat inspects the platform on Thursday (Jan 13). Photo: PPAO

The pontoon began sinking on Thursday (Jan 13), leaving the platform that tourists use to board boats heading out to tour nearby islands leaning dangerously to one side.

The platform was closed, and engineers inspected the damage on Thursday, explained Tiwat Seedokbuab, Vice President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor), which is responsible for maintaining the tourist-busy Chalong Pier and Chalong Bay Marina.

The pontoon started taking in water through rust and abrasion after years of use, Mr Tiwat said.

“The technicians pumped out the water and placed a temporary patch over the leak. The pontoon is now back in its normal position, but it is still closed because it is still being fixed properly,” he said.

“It does not affect tourism because tourists can use other pontoons,” Mr Tiwat added.

“This pontoon is more than 20 years old and has had insufficient maintenance. It had previously sunk due to rust and the repeated contact by boats when mooring,” he explained.

Other pontoons used by tourists to board boats do suffer as much damage as this particular pontoon, Mr Tiwat noted.

However, the other pontoons will be checked for safety, he said.

Mr Tiwat led a meeting yesterday to discuss what to do with the pontoon, and any others found in disrepair.

“Technicians and all senior PPAO officials involved held a meeting about the budget required to address this issue. Depending on the action to be taken, it may cost anywhere from B100,000 up to B1mn,” he said.

“It is expected that the platform affected can be reopened by the end of this month. Now, its safety and usability are normal, but it has been in use for a long time, so we have to decide whether to just repair it again, or replace it entirely,” he said.

Fascinated | 15 January 2022 - 11:36:04 

The pontoon had previously sunk but was patched and put back into use by tourists- amazing Thailand.

 

Phuket community
Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

A very thin mask of heavy racism towards the Russians here despite all the protests. Let me guess, y...(Read More)

Sinking platform at Chalong Pier under repair

The pontoon had previously sunk but was patched and put back into use by tourists- amazing Thailand....(Read More)

Phuket hospitals start issuing 10-day isolation certificates for tourists

More Phuket hospitals will follow with this 'money making' certificate business. It actually...(Read More)

Australia cancels Djokovic’s visa again

Nothing wrong that Australia treats foreign arrivals the same way as they treated themselves during ...(Read More)

Thailand to make COVID-19 pill: Anutin

Zinc- or any metal really- is the key to stopping particles from replicating. Send me 1000 baht and ...(Read More)

Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

Russians are not a race but are easily identifiable by the Russian language they are speaking and y...(Read More)

Phuket hospitals start issuing 10-day isolation certificates for tourists

By now there is a whole Thai money making Covid industry warming up on track. Bit by bit refining it...(Read More)

Thailand to make COVID-19 pill: Anutin

..'Develop', or copy-copy? Perhaps good idea to hand out a free welcome bottle of pills to a...(Read More)

Phuket hospitals start issuing 10-day isolation certificates for tourists

......another money-making wheeze....(Read More)

Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

One recognize Russiands the way they look, inconsiderate behavior and talk russian very loud. Of co...(Read More)

 

