Chalong Hospital ready to reopen

PHUKET: Chalong Hospital will reopen to receiving patients tomorrow (May 11) after it was closed for cleaning and its staff quarantined and tested for COVID-19 following a 74-year-old woman outpatient testing positive for the virus after she visited the hospital.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Monday 10 May 2021, 03:14PM

“Right now, Chalong Hospital is ready to reopen, as our high-risk staff already finished their quarantine and are all tested negative,” said an announcement posted on the official COIVD-19 information Facebook page, ‘Phuket Anti-COVID19’.

“The management of Chalong Hospital announced the temporary closure on May 3 because we were informed that a patient was confirmed infected, and our medical staff were considered high risk people,” the announcement said.

“To boost the confidence among those coming to the hospital, officers of Chalong Municipality have already come to sanitise all areas of the hospital,” it noted.

The hospital was to reopen today (May 10), Chalong Hospital Director Suchart Nichawanna said in his initial announcement to close the facility.

He also confirmed that 45 staff and medical personnel deemed to have had high risk exposure to the 74-year-old woman were admitted to stay at The Royal Paradise and Spa Hospital in Patong, which is currently serving as a ‘Local Quarantine’ facility.

Meanwhile, 14 personnel deemed to have had ‘low-risk exposure’ exposure to the woman were allowed to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for signs of infection at home.

Four patients who were receiving treatment at Chalong Hosptial during the 74-year-old woman’s visit were transferred to Dibuk Hospital, along with their relatives, who were in close contact with the patients.