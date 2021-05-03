Chalong Hospital closed amid COVID concerns

PHUKET: Chalong Hospital has been closed for cleaning and its staff quarantined and tested for COVID-19 following a 74-year-old woman outpatient testing positive for the virus after she visited the hospital for dizziness but was later sent home.

By The Phuket News

Monday 3 May 2021, 02:53PM

UPDATE: Chalong Hospital Director Suchart Nichawanna announced in a revised update released this afternoon (May 3) that Chalong Hospital is expected to re-open on May 10.

Four patients who were receiving treatment at Chalong Hospital and four relatives who had been in close contact with them have been transferred to Dibuk Hospital, where they will be tested, Dr Suchart said.

Low risk people are asked to self-monitor for signs of infection at home, he added.

Chalong Hospital Director Suchart Nichawanna announced the “temporary suspension of services” in an announcement dated today (May 3) and posted online just before 1:30pm.

The 74-year-old Thai woman was admitted to the Emergency Accident Department at Chalong Hospital for dizziness at 11:01am Wednesday last week (April 28), Mr Suchart explained the announcement.

Doctors treated her symptoms, prescribed medication and she was sent home, he added.

Two days later, at 3:02pm last Friday (Apr 30), the woman returned to the outpatient department with complaints of dizziness and diarrhea.

The woman was admitted and assigned a hospital bed at 5:36pm.

By Saturday, however, the woman had developed a fever, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, so doctors ordered a lung X-ray, examined her for COVID-19 and moved the woman to an isolated room.

Doctors were informed at 10:33pm last night that test results had confirmed the woman was infected with COVID-19.

“As a result of the incident, many medical personnel at Chalong Hospital were at high risk exposure,” Mr Suchart noted in his announcement today.

“Patients admitted to the hospital, doctors, nurses and hospital personnel have been quarantined and tested for COVID-19,” he added.

“Therefore, it is necessary for Chalong Hospital to temporarily suspend services to all patients. We apologize for the inconvenience. If there are any changes, [the public] will be notified immediately,” Mr Suchart said.