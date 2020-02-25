Chalong Circle exit to Rawai to close for electrical works

PHUKET: The southbound exit from Chalong Circle onto Wiset Rd will be closed from 9am to 4:30pm tomorrow (Feb 26) while work is carried out on power lines past the major intersection.

transport

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 25 February 2020, 04:44PM

The alternative route for vehicles not using Chalong Underpass. Image: Google Maps

The section of Wiset Rd to be closed tomorrow (Feb 26). Image: Google Maps

The section of Wiset Rd from Chalong Circle to the SuperCheap store will be closed tomorrow (Feb 26). Photo: The Phuket News / file

Wiset Rd will be closed from Chalong Circle to the Supercheap store some 150 metres to the south, Maj Woradet Chukuae of the Chalong Police told The Phket News.

All car, truck and bus drivers heading to Rawai are urged to use the Chalong Underpass, Maj Woradet said.

However, motorbike riders will still not be allowed to use the underpass, he stressed.

“They will have to use the alternative route,” Maj Woradet said.

The alternative route set by traffic police involves all southbound traffic heading to Rawai but not using the underpass to continue onto Patak Rd (Route 4028, towards Kata) and turn left into Soi Suksan 1, then continue back to where Soi Suksan 1 exits onto Wiset Rd near Muang Phuket School.

“We will have traffic police at the circle, Soi Suksan 1, and the exit onto Wiset Rd to direct traffic,” Maj Woradet said.

The road closure is to allow Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) workers to install high-voltage power lines in the area.

The works will subject the area to a power outage along the east side of Chao Fa East Rd, from the Yak Yai market just north of Chalong Police Station, to Chalong Circle, and continuing south along the east side of Wiset Rd to the small street on the south side of the Fisherman Way Business Center. (See story here.)