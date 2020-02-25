Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Chalong Circle exit to Rawai to close for electrical works

Chalong Circle exit to Rawai to close for electrical works

PHUKET: The southbound exit from Chalong Circle onto Wiset Rd will be closed from 9am to 4:30pm tomorrow (Feb 26) while work is carried out on power lines past the major intersection.

transport
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 25 February 2020, 04:44PM

The section of Wiset Rd from Chalong Circle to the SuperCheap store will be closed tomorrow (Feb 26). Photo: The Phuket News / file

The section of Wiset Rd from Chalong Circle to the SuperCheap store will be closed tomorrow (Feb 26). Photo: The Phuket News / file

The section of Wiset Rd to be closed tomorrow (Feb 26). Image: Google Maps

The section of Wiset Rd to be closed tomorrow (Feb 26). Image: Google Maps

The alternative route for vehicles not using Chalong Underpass. Image: Google Maps

The alternative route for vehicles not using Chalong Underpass. Image: Google Maps

The alternative route for vehicles not using Chalong Underpass. Image: Google Maps

The alternative route for vehicles not using Chalong Underpass. Image: Google Maps

The road-closure notice issued by the PEA. Image: PEA

The road-closure notice issued by the PEA. Image: PEA

« »

Wiset Rd will be closed from Chalong Circle to the Supercheap store some 150 metres to the south, Maj Woradet Chukuae of the Chalong Police told The Phket News.

All car, truck and bus drivers heading to Rawai are urged to use the Chalong Underpass, Maj Woradet said.

However, motorbike riders will still not be allowed to use the underpass, he stressed.

“They will have to use the alternative route,” Maj Woradet said.

The alternative route set by traffic police involves all southbound traffic heading to Rawai but not using the underpass to continue onto Patak Rd (Route 4028, towards Kata) and turn left into Soi Suksan 1, then continue back to where Soi Suksan 1 exits onto Wiset Rd near Muang Phuket School.

UWC Thailand

“We will have traffic police at the circle, Soi Suksan 1, and the exit onto Wiset Rd to direct traffic,” Maj Woradet said.

The road closure is to allow Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) workers to install high-voltage power lines in the area.

The works will subject the area to a power outage along the east side of Chao Fa East Rd, from the Yak Yai market just north of Chalong Police Station, to Chalong Circle, and continuing south along the east side of Wiset Rd to the small street on the south side of the Fisherman Way Business Center. (See story here.)

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

British man, 70, rescued by Thai navy after three days adrift off Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Two new Thailand virus cases! Surin Beach sea wall? Bomb blast injures 10! || February 25
Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand
Ex-minister Banyin faces murder rap
Surin Beach sea wall project sunk by Phuket residents
China sentences Swedish bookseller abducted in Thailand to 10 years
Phi Phi construction barge goes up in flames
Thailand denies PM aided Malaysia 1MDB graft scandal
Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault, rape
China reports 71 more virus deaths
Airlines scramble to slash ticket prices
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 17 kids rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang! Boy drowned at waterpark! || February 24
China ‘comprehensively bans’ wildlife trade over virus
Electricity outage to hit major areas near Chalong Circle
Majority view Thai media as ethical, says Poll

 

Phuket community
Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels

@P, give us a break about room maid toughness. Most of us have been time wise all over the world and...(Read More)

Hundreds rally for justice at Thammasat

@DeK, Funny reaction. You know very well that foreigners have absolute no access to local thai polit...(Read More)

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang

I red this 'slavery' story also a while ago. Is this the same affair or another new one? How...(Read More)

Disbanding Future Forward Party, Banning Leaders a Blow to Democracy

What a shame. I would expect this kind of action in Myanmar or North Korea, but didn't think Th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bangkok says so

Chinese students are flying from China to Phuket - staying for 14 days (mixing freely, shopping etc)...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

Once again Mr Ed I ask why Insp K is constanly allowed to troll the corridors of your haooled halls?...(Read More)

Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels

@Pascale, so is rice-planting and many other jobs that don't need an education. That wasn't ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

And P, were to place your question about changing laws in other countries? I this article is nothin...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

@P, If you not see the danger of insurgents from the south possible hiding among not registered 200,...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

is there special arrangement at this time of cronavirus? too much crowd at immigration department of...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Cassia Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI - Cooking Competition
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360

 