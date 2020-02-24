Kata Rocks
Electricity outage to hit major areas near Chalong Circle

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Chalong and Rawai on Wednesday (Feb 26) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

construction
By The Phuket News

Monday 24 February 2020, 05:39PM

The area to be affected includes businesses both north and South of Chalong Circle. Image: PEA / Google Maps

The area to be affected includes businesses both north and South of Chalong Circle. Image: PEA / Google Maps

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along the east side of Chao Fa East Rd, from the Yak Yai market just north of Chalong Police Station, to Chalong Circle, and continuing south along the east side of Wiset Rd to the small street on the south side of the Fisherman Way Business Center.

Areas to be affected by the power outage include Sunrise Rd (from Chalong Circle to Chalong Pier), Soi Ruam Uthit and Soi Yoo Siao.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.

