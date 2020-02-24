The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along the east side of Chao Fa East Rd, from the Yak Yai market just north of Chalong Police Station, to Chalong Circle, and continuing south along the east side of Wiset Rd to the small street on the south side of the Fisherman Way Business Center.
Areas to be affected by the power outage include Sunrise Rd (from Chalong Circle to Chalong Pier), Soi Ruam Uthit and Soi Yoo Siao.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.
Be the first to comment.