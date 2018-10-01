THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Central Phuket’s burnt out attraction area out of bounds for 30 days

PHUKET: It has been confirmed today that the burnt out area where the ‘Tribhum’ attraction stood at Central Phuket Floresta will be closed to all for 30 days from tomorrow while safety inspections are carried out.

accidentsconstructionpolice
By The Phuket News

Monday 1 October 2018, 06:19PM

Firefighters look at what remains of the Tribhum attraction area at Central Phuket Floresta. Photo: Chalong Municipality

Firefighters look at what remains of the Tribhum attraction area at Central Phuket Floresta. Photo: Chalong Municipality

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Oct 1), Kumron Lilert of Wichit Municipality’s Engineering Department said, “Today we are preparing a letter ordering that the Tribhum attraction area at Central Phuket Floresta be closed to all for 30 days as from tomorrow (Oct 2).

“The area is out of bounds to all until the completion of the municipal inspection. We must work together with police to find the cause of this fire,” he said.

From their initial investigations into Saturday’s fire at the still-under construction Tribhum attraction at the newly-opened Central Phuket Floresta, police found that welding work was still be carried out at the site of the Tribhum attraction and sparks from the work caused the fire.

There were no reports of any injuries from the incident and evacuation procedures were used to remove customers from the main Cental Phuket Floresta building. (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Short circuit to blame for Indian restaurant fire, say Phuket Police
One injured in Phuket crane collapse
Myanmar worker injured as Phuket truck spills steel pipes
Car impaled at Chalong Underpass construction site
Three charges for driver of truck that dropped load on Phuket road
At least three dead as train derails over Washington state highway
Thousands evacuate as California wildfires kill 10
One dead as motorbike slams Phuket underpass barrier, sends riders airborne
Fire at luxury Phuket resort causes B3mn damage
Over B500k damage in Phuket laundry shop fire
Anger simmers around burnt-out west London tower block
Anger mounts over London tower blaze
Phuket’s dangerous driving habits force underpass lane closure
Brit expat dead in Phuket from suspected garden electric shock
Two dead, three injured after car crashes into generator at Phuket underpass construction site

 

Phuket community
Hamilton beats Bottas in Russia

Wow! There was an actual on-track pass for the lead. First time in years. And, even it was by des...(Read More)

Phuket shooting range victim dies of wounds

For once I have to agree with Kurt.By normal he means were they have sensible gun laws such as the U...(Read More)

Airport guard’s assault attempt on Chinese tourist worries Prayut

I think Thailand needs to face the music...their handling of the entire tourist sector is a mess. Fr...(Read More)

Speculative condo promotions come under scrutiny

"The more condos the better. Should be treble the current number," now we know who Jor12 r...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

P69,either you missed the quotation marks regarding DT's comment i started with,or your comprehe...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

Thailand was once a beautiful place which had clean sea water everywhere, and no fly tipping. Over t...(Read More)

Speculative condo promotions come under scrutiny

Typical ignorant comment from J12, already over supply, half of the new developments are empty with ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

At present the Rawai Tambon is completely cut out of the rest of the island because of the works at ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

@DeKaaskopp. Phitsanulok south to sea at Samut Prakan = 370km. West, over a mountain range and thro...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

New Governor = groundhog Day. Stand by for the same old soundbytes and little actual substance. ...(Read More)

 

Service Links Canada
Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
The Boathouse Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Lofty Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
Melbourne Cup 2018

 