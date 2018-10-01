Central Phuket’s burnt out attraction area out of bounds for 30 days

PHUKET: It has been confirmed today that the burnt out area where the ‘Tribhum’ attraction stood at Central Phuket Floresta will be closed to all for 30 days from tomorrow while safety inspections are carried out.

accidentsconstructionpolice

By The Phuket News

Monday 1 October 2018, 06:19PM

Firefighters look at what remains of the Tribhum attraction area at Central Phuket Floresta. Photo: Chalong Municipality

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Oct 1), Kumron Lilert of Wichit Municipality’s Engineering Department said, “Today we are preparing a letter ordering that the Tribhum attraction area at Central Phuket Floresta be closed to all for 30 days as from tomorrow (Oct 2). “The area is out of bounds to all until the completion of the municipal inspection. We must work together with police to find the cause of this fire,” he said. From their initial investigations into Saturday’s fire at the still-under construction Tribhum attraction at the newly-opened Central Phuket Floresta, police found that welding work was still be carried out at the site of the Tribhum attraction and sparks from the work caused the fire. There were no reports of any injuries from the incident and evacuation procedures were used to remove customers from the main Cental Phuket Floresta building. (See story here.)