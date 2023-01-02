Pro Property Partners
PHUKET: Airports of Thailand Senior management and staff at Phuket International Airport (AoT Phuket) saw in the New Year yesterday (Jan 1) by welcoming 118 arrivals from Hong Kong on a Cathay Pacific flight.

tourismtransport
By The Phuket News

Monday 2 January 2023, 10:15AM

The flight, CX771, was called “the inaugural flight of Cathay Pacific Airways, route HKG - HKT”. Flight services CX771 actually resumed on Aug 10, 2021 as the first flight to return from Hong Kong under the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ tourism entry scheme. Yesterday saw the flight service return to its daily routine.

Present to welcome the arrivals from Hong Kong at Gate 15 of the International Passenger Terminal were Phuket airport General Manager Monchai Tanode along with airport and airline staff. Welcome gifts were handed to the arrivals as they disembarked.

The arrivals from Hong Kong followed Phuket airport welcoming 11,027 international arrivals on the last day of the year.

According to Phuket Airport Immigration Daily Report, a total of 578,926 international arrivals landed at Phuket airport from Nov 1 - Dec 31.

During the last two months of the year, 161,504 Russians landed on the island, with Indian nationals far behind in second place with 63,510 arrivals.

Rounding out the top 10 arrivals by nationality during November and December were the UK (31,974), Australia (31,531), Singapore (31,425), Kazakhstan (24,673), Germany (22,891), Malaysia (20,861), United States (15,281) and South Korea (14,112).

