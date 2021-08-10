First Sandbox flight from Hong Kong lands in Phuket

PHUKET: The first direct flight from Hong Kong since the Phuket Sandbox scheme launched on July 1 touched down on the island earlier today (Aug 10).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 10 August 2021, 06:40PM

The first flight from Hong Kong to arrive in Phuket under the Phuket Sandbox scheme touched down at Phuket International Airport today (Aug 10). Photo: AoT Phuket

Cathay Pacific flight CX771 from Hong Kong landed at Phuket International Airport at 10:40am to be greeted by water cannons and the p[assengers disembarked to receive a warm welcome by Airports of Thailand (AoT) staff and the officials from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Present to welcome the arrivals were Phuket International Airport Director Thanee Chuangchoo, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office Director Nanthasiri Ronnasiri and Cathay Pacific Airline Phuket office Chief Amonsak Rungruangsri.

According to the latest Phuket Sandbox Daily Report issued by the TAT for yesterday (Aug 9), 18,654 people have arrived in Phuket under the scheme since July 1. Among those, 52 have tested positive for COVID-19.

The 52 infected arrivals included 27 who tested positive after landing at the airport, 14 tested positive in their second mandatory test conducted after a week on the island, and two who tested positive after nearly two weeks on the island, and the remaining nine were people who were considered high-risk contacts who later tested positive while staying at a local quarantine venue.

According to the report, a total of 353,529 room nights have been booked under the Sandbox scheme. Of those, 190,843 (53%) were for July; 143,566 (40%) were for August; 19,120 (5%) were for September; and 9,797 (3%) were for October to February.