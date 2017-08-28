The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Cars and Boats
The Phuket News Buy and Sell | Jobs | Property | Cars and Boats | Community | Services XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Car for rent

Tuesday 29 August 2017, 05:11PM

Car for rent

Cheap car for long term rent with first class insurance call 086-6900626 ,083-1041206 bcarrent@hotmail.com
Contact details
Person : sa-nga
Address : phuket
Phone : 0866900626
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Email advertiser
CAPTCHA

Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Soi Dogs to transform street mutts into high-tech watchdogs

Yes, must be April fools day....again, these Rasberry Pi units use a minimum of 500mA at 5Vdc, now neglecting the necessary audio sampling, filtering ...(Read More)

Soi Dogs to transform street mutts into high-tech watchdogs

Is it april fools day ? As john mcenroe would say " are you serious ? Some of the soi mutts i see would be better off meeting a good friend by th...(Read More)

Pollution sags star ratings for tourism beaches

One needs to be very careful form information gained from some organisations, eg TripAdvisor, as it is taken from reviews submitted by "guests&qu...(Read More)

Pollution sags star ratings for tourism beaches

Regarding "patting on your own back".Kata Noi and Nai Harn is rated Top 10 in Asia from international TripAdvisor and international publishe...(Read More)

Pollution sags star ratings for tourism beaches

Please gentleman, patting yourself on your own back does not count. An evaluation by a non thai international study and than being released by a non t...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Anti-corruption claims adding insult to injury

Booaahh !The Governor who said"no corrupt officials on Phuket"is already replaced.Looks like someone missed something !...(Read More)

Regime denies Yingluck deal

"No one should attempt to give his or her opinions.." Move on folks, nothing authoritarian to see here. I'm always amazed at the abilit...(Read More)

Phuket number plate auction raises B26mn

Great that the money raised from the auction will be put into the Road Safety Fund. Now we wait and see what the Phuket Road Safety Fund is going to ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Anti-corruption claims adding insult to injury

Sometimes you have to give matters time on Phuket. After all, it is a island where money flows happens fast, but principal changes according the law ...(Read More)

Regime denies Yingluck deal

To deny, 'not true' or 'not knowing' are the usual comments the public has to swallow. It seems now ex Prime minister ms Yingluck l...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.