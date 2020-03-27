Cafe Society: Spice up your cup with a Dirty Chai

A beautiful location with stunning views, plus an excellent coffee menu, combine for a picturesque coffee break along the Rawai coast. Rustic and Blue - By The Sea opened in early February. Little sister to the successful Rustic and Blue - The Farm Shop in Chiang Mai, Phuket’s branch has quickly become a local favourite. The atmosphere is charming, the staff welcoming and the menu is entirely fresh and creative.

By Amy Bensema

Sunday 29 March 2020, 11:00AM

Delicious coffees, teas and smoothies, and sumptuous cakes, await. Photos: Amy Bensema

Nestled on a hill amongst swaying palm trees, Rustic and Blue - By The Sea is an Instagram dream. The cosy white house turned cafe and restaurant features air-conditioned and al fresco dining, lush green plants and a variety of quirky touches. Head to the rooftop to sink into plush bean bags and enjoy sea views while nourishing your caffeine fix or grabbing a bite to eat.

The coffee menu at Rustic and Blue - By The Sea is unique. While it’s possible to get old favourites such as Espresso, Americano and Latte, I highly suggest trying the more artisanal coffee drinks such as the Black Sea Salt Caramel Mocha or the Dirty Chai. The latter is perfectly spiced, and when served on ice, extremely refreshing.

House Cold Brew Coffee is also available by the bottle, or enjoy an interesting drink such as the Orange Cold Brew Fog, a curious combination of ice shaken cold brew, fresh orange and a hint of brown sugar. Rustic and Blue - By The Sea also offers a choice of whole milk, soy milk, coconut milk or housemade cashew milk to accompany all of their coffee drinks.

If coffee isn’t what you are after, try the delicious smoothies. The Coconut Sesame Banana Smoothie is my favourite. It’s a yummy concoction of coconut sesame, granola, banana and coconut milk, topped with fresh fruit. For those looking for a healthier alternative, vegan options for the smoothies are also available. Bulletproof Coffee, various chocolate drinks and delicious teas are also on the menu.

The menu also offers crafted fruit drinks, delicious and pleasantly presented. My favourite is the Spiced Pear & Apple, which includes dukkah, mango, apple juice and lime. Served in a copper tumbler, the drink is topped with fresh apple and is a smooth treat for a hot day.

Satisfying your sweet tooth is also possible at Rustic and Blue - By The Sea. The cafe and restaurant has an excellent cake display case filled with goodies such as rich Carrot Cake, Raw Vegan Berry Cheesecake, gluten-free Olive Oil Almond Cake with pistachio, orange and polenta and the glorious Flourless Chocolate Cake, which is another gluten-free option.

Small batch artisan ice cream is also housemade and clever flavours include Goat Cheese Mulberry, Pina Colada, Sesame Coconut and Dark Chocolate.

I’ve enjoyed a coffee break at Rustic and Blue - By The Sea various times. It is one of my favourite cafe and restaurants in Rawai. It should be noted that the full food menu is also creative and full of interesting meal combos and flavours. If you find yourself in the Rawai area and are looking for a leisurely place to spend the day, I can’t recommend Rustic and Blue - By The Sea enough.

The Rustic and Blue - By The Sea is open Wednesday - Monday from 9am until 10pm. Follow them on Facebook (click here) or on Instagram (click here).

Cafe Society is a monthly column which chronicles one girl’s search for the perfect cup of coffee. Have a cafe to recommend? Contact Amy via email at bensema.amy@gmail.com or follow her caffeinated adventures as @phuketstagram on Instagram.