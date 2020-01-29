Cafe Society: Great grinds at Gallery Cafe by Pinky

A well-established bistro, cafe and bar, Gallery Cafe by Pinky is a popular favourite with locals and expats alike. Impeccable service, a delicious, creative menu and some of the very best coffee on the island keeps customers coming back for more.

Dining

By Amy Bensema

Thursday 30 January 2020, 10:00AM

Latte made from fresh pulled espresso at Gallery Cafe

Powered by the petite Pinky Jatikavanich, Gallery Cafe has been a staple on the island for a number of years. The cafe features a menu full of Western breakfast favourites such as classic eggs benedict, a variety of salads, sandwiches and pasta as well as delicious local Thai food. Gallery Cafe by Pinky is also well-known for its affordable Sunday roast options.

In addition to its great food offerings, Gallery Cafe by Pinky also has an extensive menu of coffee drinks. For years, the cafe has been my go-to for a perfect latte and a comfortable place to get some laptop work done.

The baristas at each Gallery Cafe by Pinky location are well trained. Their ability to create the perfect latte art never ceases to amaze me, and drinks are always served with a smile. The cafe uses coffee beans sourced from northern Thailand, many of which are organic, to prepare their robust caffeinated drinks.

If you are in the mood for a satisfying cup of coffee, I highly recommend you give Gallery Cafe by Pinky a try. In my opinion, the cafe’s latte is the very best on the island. For those who are looking for something a tiny bit more creative, give the Matcha Latte a try – it’s a smooth, creamy drink and perfect for lovers of Japanese Green Tea.

The signature Affogato also goes down as a real treat on a hot day. An Italian coffee-based dessert, the Affogato at Gallery Cafe by Pinky features a scoop of delicious vanilla ice cream drowned in a strong shot of hot espresso. It’s a lovely lush drink enjoyed any time of the day.

For those looking for something sweet to accompany their coffee, rest assured that Gallery Cafe by Pinky has you covered. The cafe has a variety of homemade desserts including a decadent, moist chocolate cake, a light carrot cake, muffins, protein balls and a delightful assortment of raw and vegan dessert treats as well. Freshly baked croissants and gluten-free breads are also available.

Each branch of Gallery Cafe by Pinky is unique and has a distinct flair. The cafes are spacious and bright and have colourful art pieces adorning the walls. Free WiFi is available at each location, and the long wooden sharing tables make a nice place to sit and talk to a stranger over a hot cup of coffee or a meal.

Gallery Cafe by Pinky has four branches strategically placed across the island. The Phuket Old Town branch is open daily from 8am-5pm, Cherng Talay is open daily from 8am-5pm, Chalong is open daily from 8am-8pm and the Nai Harn branch is open daily from 8am-10pm.

Follow Gallery Cafe by Pinky’s socials to learn more about daily early bird coffee specials and new menu items. Find the cafe on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GalleryCafePhuket/ or follow their delicious Instagram feed www.instagram.com/gallerycafephuket/

Cafe Society is a monthly column which chronicles one girl’s search for the perfect cup of coffee. Have a cafe to recommend? Contact Amy via email at bensema.amy@gmail.com or follow her caffeinated adventures as @phuketstagram on Instagram.