Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

British man stabbed, girlfriend disappear as police hunt for suspect stalls

PHUKET: Police have yet to make any progress in arresting a foreign man for stabbing a British national in Phuket earlier this month – with the victim and his girlfriend both not answering police calls or assisting the police in any other way, The Phuket News has been told.

violencecrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 May 2019, 06:06PM

British national Neil Goodwin spoke to police at the hospital, but then disappeared, Col Nikorn said today (May 16). Photo: Chalong Municipality

British national Neil Goodwin spoke to police at the hospital, but then disappeared, Col Nikorn said today (May 16). Photo: Chalong Municipality

Neil Goodwin, a 35-year-old expat resident of Rawai, was stabbed in the car park at the We Cafe restaurnat on Chao Fa West Rd on the evening of May 1 after arriving at the venue with his girlfriend, Sudarat Harnma.

Mr Goodwin was rushed to hospital before police arrived. He had been stabbed twice: once in the left shoulder and once in the left side of the body.

Ms Sudarat accompanied him to hospital, where the pair were questioned by Capt Chatree Chuvichian of the Wichit Police.

At last report Wichit Police Chief Col Nikorn Somsuk on May 3 said, “He remains at the hospital until doctors decide he is ready to be discharged.” (See story here.)

However, that was the last time police heard from Mr Goodwin or Ms Sudarat, Col Nikorn told The Phuket News today (May 16).

“We have a problem. The British victim has not answered any calls by police for the past 15 days,” Col Nikorn said.

“He and his girlfriend are still avoiding police contact since they spoke with police at the hospital, as if they don’t want to talk to investigators,” he added.

“It is our job to find the man who hurt Mr Goodwin, but we need better information," Col Nikorn said.

Due to the nature of the crime, police must investigate the incident and do their best to bring the attacker to justice, Col Nikorn added.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Col Nikorn confirmed that police have a description of the suspect and even have CCTV footage of the suspect from the venue.

“But the footage is not clear, we are unable to determine anything about the suspect’s features from the images,” he said.

He added that Wichit Police do know the man’s name and nationality, though he declined to reveal that information publicly.

Also, despite having that information, Col Nikorn confirmed that his officers have not requested any assistance from Phuket Immigration about locating Mr Goodwin.

“We have not. We are doing our own investigation,” he said.

“My team is checking whether Mr Goodwin has a criminal record in Thailand because his behavior is weird,” Col Nikorn said.

“He was stabbed but he does not explain more information to us,” he added.

Col Nikorn declined to reveal any other information about the case, but assured his officers were continuing their investigation.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket man, 21, arrested in Bangkok over Thalang Riot
Bangla Road bar tout charged with murder
Bar host stabbed to death on Bangla Road
Koh Phangan rape suspect arrested
Norwegian allegedly raped on Koh Phangan
Myanmar couple stabbed in Chalong
British man stabbed over Thai girlfriend
Suspect leads police to drug bust in Cherng Talay
Air Force officer stomped to death by husband in front of children
Australian stabbed 12 times trying to protect Thai woman
Man stabs ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend repeatedly in jealous attack
Gun brandishing Pole appears in court
Polish hotel owner charged after threatening staff with gun
Phuket spa shooter ‘snapped’, previously wanted for conspiracy to murder
Police hunt Phuket spa shooter

 

Phuket community
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

Most unpaid medical bills are from short stay holiday foreigners, insured at home, but arriving in T...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

How about insurance for local's cars and pickups, Taxi, tuktuk, jet ski, rental motorbikes, tour...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

What a safe holiday destination Thailand is with numbers like these. 3.42 million medical visits las...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

The hospital would not continually provide treatment without payment. Therefore, people on retiremen...(Read More)

Bar host stabbed to death on Bangla Road

... prefers to ignore that Bangla Rd is a location with burning down premises ( cost lives). Knife a...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

I not believe the non paid medical bills figures from the Chief of the MoPH Dept. It more looks lik...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

Look forward for more info coming time. Insurances mentioned in Longstay.tgia.org are insuring withi...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

I wonder which govt officials have shares in BDMS and insurance companies...(Read More)

More than 200 Phuket prisoners released by royal pardon

.."We had more than 3000 prisoners, last week I moved about (?) 500 to alleviate the crowded co...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

Most of that non payment number will be tourists, resident expats know full well that if you have no...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Thai Residential
Ride 4 Kids 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
La Boucherie

 