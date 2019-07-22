Brit expat posts B90k bail on animal cruelty charge

PHUKET: Mervyn Harding, the Brit expat living in Rawai who was charged with attacking a dog in Nai Harn last week, has been released on B90,000 bail, police have confirmed.

Monday 22 July 2019, 06:08PM

Mervyn Harding, a British expat living in Rawai, has been released on B90,000 bail while waiting for animal cruelty and trespass charges to be heard against him in court. Photo: Chalong Police (blurred at police request)

Harding was presented with charges of animal cruelty and trespass in Phuket Provincial Court last Thursday (July 18) after he was caught on CCTV attacking a dog with a metal rod in the early minutes last Tuesday morning (July 16). (See stories here and here.)

Harding was released just hours after his arrival at the court, The Phuket News confirmed today, despite police assurances that he had been denied bail at police request.

“I insisted that he be denied bail. Now he is being held in the detention cells at the court,” Capt Weerayut Tanyasirisukvorakul of the Chalong Police said last Thursday.

Today, however, Capt Weerayut’s response was simply, “I don’t know what to say. It is the Phuket Provincial Court’s decision.”

Capt Weerayut today said that it will take about a month for Harding’s case to be heard in court.

“Meanwhile, I am waiting for the Criminal Record Division of Royal Thai Police in Bangkok to confirm whether he has a criminal record in Thailand. This will take about three weeks or a mouth,” Capt Weerayut said.

Asked what would happen if Harding repeated his behaviour, Capt Weerayut said, “It is a criminal charge to hit a dog. The Phuket Provincial Court might not allow him to post bail again.”

Capt Weerayut also said he did not believe Harding was flight risk.

“I am not worried about him fleeing because Phuket Provincial Court is holding his passport and notified Phuket Immigration already. He is not able to travel out of Thailand,” Capt Weerayut said.