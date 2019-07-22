Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Brit expat posts B90k bail on animal cruelty charge

Brit expat posts B90k bail on animal cruelty charge

PHUKET: Mervyn Harding, the Brit expat living in Rawai who was charged with attacking a dog in Nai Harn last week, has been released on B90,000 bail, police have confirmed.

Monday 22 July 2019, 06:08PM

Mervyn Harding, a British expat living in Rawai, has been released on B90,000 bail while waiting for animal cruelty and trespass charges to be heard against him in court. Photo: Chalong Police (blurred at police request)

Mervyn Harding, a British expat living in Rawai, has been released on B90,000 bail while waiting for animal cruelty and trespass charges to be heard against him in court. Photo: Chalong Police (blurred at police request)

 Harding was presented with charges of animal cruelty and trespass in Phuket Provincial Court last Thursday (July 18) after he was caught on CCTV attacking a dog with a metal rod in the early minutes last Tuesday morning (July 16). (See stories here and here.)

 Harding was released just hours after his arrival at the court, The Phuket News confirmed today, despite police assurances that he had been denied bail at police request.

“I insisted that he be denied bail. Now he is being held in the detention cells at the court,” Capt Weerayut Tanyasirisukvorakul of the Chalong Police said last Thursday.

Today, however, Capt Weerayut’s response was simply, “I don’t know what to say. It is the Phuket Provincial Court’s decision.”

Capt Weerayut today said that it will take about a month for Harding’s case to be heard in court.

“Meanwhile, I am waiting for the Criminal Record Division of Royal Thai Police in Bangkok to confirm whether he has a criminal record in Thailand. This will take about three weeks or a mouth,” Capt Weerayut said.

Asked what would happen if Harding repeated his behaviour, Capt Weerayut said, “It is a criminal charge to hit a dog. The Phuket Provincial Court might not allow him to post bail again.”

Capt Weerayut also said he did not believe Harding was flight risk.

“I am not worried about him fleeing because Phuket Provincial Court is holding his passport and notified Phuket Immigration already. He is not able to travel out of Thailand,” Capt Weerayut said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vendor stabs tourist ! Khao San revamp? Pad Thai photo opp.! || July 222
Tourism arrivals, spending hold as Chinese arrivals fall
Phuket Pad Thai hygiene goes on show
Man, 72, killed by electrocution while fixing roof
Phuket Town traffic to be affected by schools’ sports parade
Phuket’s Paresa resort names new GM
Search for Spaniard on Koh Samui
Cross Hotels & Resorts inks deal for new Phuket venue
Body of second missing Filipino found off Phuket
Phuket Poll: Environmental damage, prices too high
Phuket Opinion: Hit the dog
Egyptian tourist slashed with a cleaver on Phuket’s renowned Muay Thai street
Weather warning for Phuket remains in effect
Phuket readies for HM King’s birthday
Wired on Water: Charging ahead

 

Phuket community
Body of second missing Filipino found off Phuket

Koh Keow (Green Island) is 1 of 2 small islands in the south of Phuket next to Promthep Cape. Isnt i...(Read More)

Phuket readies for HM King’s birthday

Fascinated, it is clearly mentioned that no ban on alcohol sales has been announced SO FAR. What n...(Read More)

Cross Hotels & Resorts inks deal for new Phuket venue

To be clear, they are taking over an existing hotel, not adding a new one to Patong's already th...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Environmental damage, prices too high

And what would Mr.K like officials to do about those high prices? Force everyone to sell food at low...(Read More)

PM Prayut calls out Phuket van driver for overcharging Aussie tourists

What has this water shortage talk from Mr.K to do with this article? And as he knows that there wil...(Read More)

Phuket airport van B3k fare ‘just a misunderstanding’, say police

As Mr.K knows the prices so well,maybe he could tell us what the published prices are at those desk...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Hit the dog

No one would deny that this was an appalling thing to do, but if you want to talk about legal ramifi...(Read More)

Phuket readies for HM King’s birthday

Err Capn Jack READ the last sentence there is CLEARLY mention of it....(Read More)

Bridging Supply: Officials reveal B3.5bn proposal to resolve island’s water shortage woes

Ahhhh Dkk- still as arrogant as ever I read. I've been waiting years for YOUR constructive comme...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Environmental damage, prices too high

Great Phuket Poll. Now waiting for response of Phuket Officialdom as the outcome is significant. Sic...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dream Beach Club
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
Save Now Stay Later
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dot Property Awards
Dan About Thailand
MYLANDS
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity

 