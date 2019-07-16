Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police begin hunt for foreign man over attacking dog

Police begin hunt for foreign man over attacking dog

PHUKET: Chalong Police Chief Col Therdthoon Sroisukphaphan has ordered Chalong Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Sanan Janrong to investigate a video posted online showing a foreign man attacking a dog with what appeared to be a long knife or a metal rod in Nai Harn last night (July 15).

animalscrime
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 16 July 2019, 05:20PM

Police have begun their investigation into the attack after the man was caught on CCTV. Image: Naiharn Beach Dogs / Facebook

Police have begun their investigation into the attack after the man was caught on CCTV. Image: Naiharn Beach Dogs / Facebook

“This behavior is so cruel to a dog. This man looks so angry, but there is no need to use a knife to hit the dog. Poor dog…,” Chalong Police Chief Col Therdthoon Sroisukphaphan told The Phuket News today after viewing the video, which was posted on the “Naiharn Beach Dogs” Facebook page. (See here.)

“I have ordered Chalong Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Sanan Janrong to follow up on this case now that we have been shown the video clip, which is so cruel,” Col Therdthoon confirmed.

“I want to find the dog first. I want to know the extent of the dog’s injuries right now. Then we need to get statements from witnesses about it. We will look for this cruel man,” he assured.

Col Therdthoon declined to speculate what charge the foreign man may face.

“We must find him for questioning first and conclude our investigation before we can consider that,” he said.

Laguna Golf Phuket

The Thai Cruelty Prevention and Welfare of Animals Act, which came into force in 2014, allows for prison terms of up to two years and/or fines of up to B40,000 for those found guilty of cruelty to animals.

However, as noted by John Dalley, co-founder of the renowned Soi Dog Foundation, thus far the courts have applied much lighter sentences. (See story here.)

Posts by followers of the “Naiharn Beach Dogs” Facebook page believe they have already identified the man, named as a 42-year-old British national living in the Rawai area.

The man was reportedly already brought to Chalong Police Station just last month and fined for violent behaviour toward a female neighbour over his anger against a dog in the neighbourhood.

Also posted on the Facebook page is that the dog, which is well known to dog lovers in the area, has already been checked by a Soi Dog Foundation veterinarian. The dog “does not seem to be in pain or discomfort and has eaten”, one caring member wrote.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand to seek ICAO endorsement for five international airports at Phuket meeting
Cabinet sworn in, PM leads ministers to take oath in front of His Majesty
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fishing for dolphins? Weather, surf warning! Politico funding drug gang? || July 16
Phuket python caught feasting on Rawai chickens
Phuket surf warning issued as storm conditions rise
Phuket Town main road to close one lane for sports parade
Storm weather warning issued for Phuket
NCPO anti-corruption hotline receives over 5,000 complaints in past two years
PM Prayut asks Thais to be patient
Asarnha Bucha holidays expected to bring B6.7bn boost to economy
After Phuket student killed by electrocution, officials assure public park areas are safe
Wage-hike disaster looms for many companies, FTI warns
Surin Beach’s temporary lifeguards on hold until further notice
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Park electrocution! Pilot praised for sacrifice! Human skeletons found? || July 15
Student killed by electrocution in Phuket public park under investigation

 

Phuket community
Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

A lot of water contract talks ( including 30% arrangements?). However, that will not grand Phuket wa...(Read More)

Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

Bang Wad water reservoir is ready for making it a beginners drive for golf players. The grass just n...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Second Phuket water crisis? ’Peace walk’ monk returns! Dangerously sweet! || July 12

No, not a second water crisis. Phuket still remains in it's 'first' water crisis, as not...(Read More)

Surin Beach’s temporary lifeguards on hold until further notice

This article shows plainly that as long Cherng Talay Tambon Administration not gets a good Chief/May...(Read More)

After Phuket student killed by electrocution, officials assure public park areas are safe

The PEA always insist that the neutral wire be earthed at the breaker, that way any leakage will tri...(Read More)

Student killed by electrocution in Phuket public park under investigation

Always willing to do stuff after the incident, maintenance, doing stuff to prevent problems! Go roun...(Read More)

Student killed by electrocution in Phuket public park under investigation

As an electrician you only have to look at the state of power poles with bare wires, electric boxes ...(Read More)

Surin Beach’s temporary lifeguards on hold until further notice

Wow...shocking level of irresponsibility by the OrBorTor. How can this even happen? Actually, irre...(Read More)

Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

No wonder: over population, human greed, not match care about the environment, deforesting, cut down...(Read More)

Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

As Timy asked the question many times without getting any official answer,wouldn't it be about t...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Save Now Stay Later
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dot Property Awards
Dan About Thailand
MYLANDS
Dream Beach Club
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie

 