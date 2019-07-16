Police begin hunt for foreign man over attacking dog

PHUKET: Chalong Police Chief Col Therdthoon Sroisukphaphan has ordered Chalong Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Sanan Janrong to investigate a video posted online showing a foreign man attacking a dog with what appeared to be a long knife or a metal rod in Nai Harn last night (July 15).

animalscrime

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 16 July 2019, 05:20PM

Police have begun their investigation into the attack after the man was caught on CCTV. Image: Naiharn Beach Dogs / Facebook

“This behavior is so cruel to a dog. This man looks so angry, but there is no need to use a knife to hit the dog. Poor dog…,” Chalong Police Chief Col Therdthoon Sroisukphaphan told The Phuket News today after viewing the video, which was posted on the “Naiharn Beach Dogs” Facebook page. (See here.)

“I have ordered Chalong Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Sanan Janrong to follow up on this case now that we have been shown the video clip, which is so cruel,” Col Therdthoon confirmed.

“I want to find the dog first. I want to know the extent of the dog’s injuries right now. Then we need to get statements from witnesses about it. We will look for this cruel man,” he assured.

Col Therdthoon declined to speculate what charge the foreign man may face.

“We must find him for questioning first and conclude our investigation before we can consider that,” he said.

The Thai Cruelty Prevention and Welfare of Animals Act, which came into force in 2014, allows for prison terms of up to two years and/or fines of up to B40,000 for those found guilty of cruelty to animals.

However, as noted by John Dalley, co-founder of the renowned Soi Dog Foundation, thus far the courts have applied much lighter sentences. (See story here.)

Posts by followers of the “Naiharn Beach Dogs” Facebook page believe they have already identified the man, named as a 42-year-old British national living in the Rawai area.

The man was reportedly already brought to Chalong Police Station just last month and fined for violent behaviour toward a female neighbour over his anger against a dog in the neighbourhood.

Also posted on the Facebook page is that the dog, which is well known to dog lovers in the area, has already been checked by a Soi Dog Foundation veterinarian. The dog “does not seem to be in pain or discomfort and has eaten”, one caring member wrote.