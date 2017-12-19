PHUKET: The British man charged in the horrific motorbike accident which killed British mum Sophie Emma Rose Anderson on May 8 this year, Danny Glass from Margate in Kent, England, is set face the public prosecutors on Dec 25.

Tuesday 19 December 2017, 12:10PM

British national Danny Glass (left, in green shirt) obscures his face at Thalang Police Station on May 27. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

“Mr Glass has a meeting set with the public prosecutor on Monday, Dec 25, in order to report himself,” said an official of the Phuket Public Prosecutor’s office, who declined to be named, today (Dec 19).

“According to the prosecution system, a court appearance date has yet to be set. That date will be decided following the meeting on Dec 25,” said the official.

Mr Glass has endured a lengthy and public case since the gruesome incident in which an 18-wheel truck ran over and killed his partner Ms Anderson ,who was at the time six months pregnant, on Thepkrasattri Rd in front of a 7-Eleven store in Thalang. (See story here.).

Mr Glass was formally charged with reckless driving causing death on May 27 (see story here), which he denied.

He then went on to appeal for financial help for his legal team on his Youtube channel (see story here.)

Ms Anderson was a beloved member of the Youtube community and an advocate for breastfeeding, as well as mother to her five-year-old son Shaye. (See story here.)

In July, Chief of the Thalang Police station Somphong Thipaphakul confirmed that a suspicious screengrab seemingly related to the case would not be presented as evidence in Mr Glass’s case file. (See story here.)

The screengrab, which appeared to show a message sent from Mr Glass’s Facebook Messenger, was sent anonymously to The Phuket News, which duly passed the image on to the Thalang Police.

“This information can’t be investigated. It is not enough to become another charge, like attempted murder. It was reckless, it was an accident,” Col Somphong said at the time.