Brit Danny Glass set to face Phuket public prosecutor on Xmas day

PHUKET: The British man charged in the horrific motorbike accident which killed British mum Sophie Emma Rose Anderson on May 8 this year, Danny Glass from Margate in Kent, England, is set face the public prosecutors on Dec 25.

Tuesday 19 December 2017, 12:10PM

British national Danny Glass (left, in green shirt) obscures his face at Thalang Police Station on May 27. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot
British national Danny Glass (left, in green shirt) obscures his face at Thalang Police Station on May 27. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

“Mr Glass has a meeting set with the public prosecutor on Monday, Dec 25, in order to report himself,” said an official of the Phuket Public Prosecutor’s office, who declined to be named, today (Dec 19).

“According to the prosecution system, a court appearance date has yet to be set. That date will be decided following the meeting on Dec 25,” said the official.

Mr Glass has endured a lengthy and public case since the gruesome incident in which an 18-wheel truck ran over and killed his partner Ms Anderson ,who was at the time six months pregnant, on Thepkrasattri Rd in front of a 7-Eleven store in Thalang. (See story here.).

Mr Glass was formally charged with reckless driving causing death on May 27 (see story here), which he denied.

He then went on to appeal for financial help for his legal team on his Youtube channel (see story here.)

Ms Anderson was a beloved member of the Youtube community and an advocate for breastfeeding, as well as mother to her five-year-old son Shaye. (See story here.)

In July, Chief of the Thalang Police station Somphong Thipaphakul confirmed that a suspicious screengrab seemingly related to the case would not be presented as evidence in Mr Glass’s case file. (See story here.)

The screengrab, which appeared to show a message sent from Mr Glass’s Facebook Messenger, was sent anonymously to The Phuket News, which duly passed the image on to the Thalang Police.

“This information can’t be investigated. It is not enough to become another charge, like attempted murder. It was reckless, it was an accident,” Col Somphong said at the time.

 

 
Kurt | 21 December 2017 - 11:34:39

Advice for tourists: Never admit quilt.
Do as the romans do in Rome.
Do like they are used to in Thailand, lie or deny.
Tourists are expected to think the thai way.
Any 'other way' is strange to thai officials.

I never red in press that mr Glass admitted something, only explanation.
And I red the thai 16 wheel truck driver fled the scene.
That is a crime!
Perhaps for reason to let de alcohol/drugs levels getting down first?
RTP never said what they 'believe' about the thai truck driver.

By the way: That a high ranking police officer ( photo) allowed to make a photo of MR Glass, who obviously not wanted that, is a crime. 
Violation of rights, as General Prime Minister announced himself previously.
That police officer should be punished.  At least demoted and send back to police school to update himself about thai laws.

Kurt | 21 December 2017 - 10:09:06

If the thai truck driver was not at 'fault' than Mr Glass should be considered as making a mistake due to lack of motorbike driving routine.
Ridiculous to keep the poor man since last May in Thailand, how long will he be held, another 5-6 months? Thai justice works very slow.

I often drive Phuket roads ( with dash cam!) seeing motorbikes with thai families of 4 swerving in front of me. I slow down or make sure I can pass by at wide distance.
I often see unexperienced motorbike tourists with 2 on motorbikes, sometimes obvious out of balance because the passenger sit not straight up but like to look forward, bringing the motorbike out of balance.
Also than I slow down or pass by at wide distance to avoid accidents.
Did the thai truck driver anticipated that way? Did he learned that in order to get his 'big' driving license?
Does he know about braking distance in relation with speed of a 16 wheeler?
Are there use of drugs, alcohol or fatigue ( due too to many driving hours) of the thai driver to consider.
I still feel this whole tragic affair is to much focused on Mr Glass.
Looks not much of a justice affair, but more like a affair of other thoughts.

Christy Sweet | 20 December 2017 - 11:00:16

I think the difference between the Red Bull heir case and  this  one is Mr. Glass very publicly admitted his guilt as being unable to control his vehicle.

Timothy | 20 December 2017 - 10:37:33

I don't think the truck driver was at fault. She unfortunately fell under the truck. I don't remember seeing any of the hundreds of boat captains, or crew members from tour boats involved with tourist deaths over the years, charged with any crime. Usually a couple wais and a 500 baht fine...

Kurt | 19 December 2017 - 19:35:05

Well, one thing is for sure, the thai laws enforcement for this foreigner is a very different enforcement compared with how thai authorities ( not) handle the case of the thai Red Bull Heir.
Many different options in thai law enforcement. Very, very discriminatory.

The blind folded Lady of Justice must daily have headache.

By now, actually long time already,  the outside world watch all this, and it makes Thailand as holiday destination less desirable.
To much unlawfull discrimination.
The photo of Mr Glass shows everything, by absence of a photo of the thai 18 wheel truck driver who killed ms Anderson.

The accident happened on May 8th, and just now a hearing on Christmas Day?
I miss in this affair reportings about the thai 18 wheel truck driver who actually killed Ms Anderson.

Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
