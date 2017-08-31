The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Boy, 7, dies after rescue as real Phuket drownings toll revealed

PHUKET: The 7-year-old boy rescued and revived at Nai Harn Lake earlier this month has become the sixth person to die from a drowning incident at Phuket beaches this year, the chief of the island’s lifeguard service has confirmed.

tourism, marine, accidents, death, Chinese, Russian,

Shela Riva

Thursday 31 August 2017, 02:53PM

The boy, Kietmondej Traiyuang, was unable to recover from extensive brain damage and died about one week after the incident, Phuket Lifeguard Service President Prathaiyut Chuayuan told The Phuket News today (Aug 31).

Kietmondej was in the care of Vachira Phuket Hospital after he was pulled from the water in Nai Harn lake, albeit unconscious and unresponsive after lifeguards performed CPR. (See story here.)

The youngster was recorded as the fifth death from a drowning incident this year that has occurred outside of lifeguard patrol areas or work hours, Mr Prathaiyut confirmed.

“This is because Nai Harn lake area is not under the patrol responsibility of Phuket lifeguards. The incident has been recorded as under the responsibility of Rawai Municipality,” explained Mr Prathaiyut.

“There has been only one death within lifeguard patrol areas and work hours recorded for this year, as of yesterday (Aug 30),” he added.

C and C Marine

The lone death during the lifeguards’ watch so far this year was that of 37-year-old British tourist Scott Robert Townsend, from the Isle of Man, whose body was recovered at Patong Beach on April 21 after he was seen entering the surf reportedly “in a drunken state”. (See stories here and here.)

Mr Prathaiyut pointed out that there have been already 294 safe rescues recorded this year, comprising 265 foreigners and 29 Thais. This total is less than half of the 761 rescues recorded in 2016, Mr Prathaiyut noted.

In 2016, seven people died of drowning within lifeguard patrol areas or work hours.

Mr Prathaiyut explained that the 120 drowning incidents annouced by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong last week (see story here), may have been outdated.

“The statistics of the Phuket lifeguards are up to date to today (Aug 30) and are continuously updated,” he said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

DSI launches massive land probe in Phuket

Every year or two we hear the same story and nothing happens. How did anyone come to own all the land currently being developed north of Layan? Ditto ...(Read More)

Prayut slams Thaksin’s ‘tyranny’ tweet

“No tyrant would be as barbaric as a capitalist one, who only claims to hold elections and have a majority in order to commit malfeasance..." ...(Read More)

U-turn collision leaves Phuket motorist seriously injured

Wow, what a impact! Speed! Was the U-turn legal? I often see people ignoring the sign..No U-turn.., and just go their own sweet way to make a U-tur...(Read More)

Phuket crocodile spotted, but evades capture

Evades capture, is it related to a red bull heir :-) ...(Read More)

Army says escape plot well hatched

Sorry "Einstein",but they have to name it ''The Great Escape 3",because there is already a movie called "The Great Escape...(Read More)

DSI launches massive land probe in Phuket

Yes, the public can report it, really, where, have a link? Can they report in English, anonymously so as not to receive unwanted visits from people ca...(Read More)

Phuket’s B55mn ‘Chao Fah bridge’ faces delay over electricity post, drains delayed by rains

No one has time to look at because...?How about Tourists in a bus or passenger in a taxi or any other car.Do they have to concentrate on the road too?...(Read More)

Marine activist adds opinion to Phuket crocodile sighting

I think pointing with a finger is not possible in this country as it is very rude according to local cultural norms. Hence, also the same applies for ...(Read More)

Phuket’s B55mn ‘Chao Fah bridge’ faces delay over electricity post, drains delayed by rains

Don't forget that "welcome to Patong" statue on the hill road from Kathu to Patong. A Statue no one has time to look at because you have...(Read More)

Marine activist adds opinion to Phuket crocodile sighting

Wisenheimer: a person who behaves in an irritatingly smug or arrogant fashion, typically by making clever remarks and displaying their knowledge. ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.