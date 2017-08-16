The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket boy rescued from lagoon remains unconscious

PHUKET: The young boy rescued from a lagoon and resuscitated back to life at the southern end of Nai Harn Beach on Sunday (Aug 13) is on ventilator support but has yet to regain consciousness, The Phuket News has been told.

tourism, accidents,

Wednesday 16 August 2017, 04:38PM

The boy, 7-year-old Kietmondej Traiyuang, was unconscious and unresponsive when he was pulled from the water on Sunday, prompting lifeguards to perform CPR until the boy’s pulse returned and he began breathing unassisted, though still unconscious.

“He remains unconscious and is under care at the paediatric ward of Vachira Hospital Phuket,” Nai Harn chief lifeguard Jula Nontree told The Phuket News today (Aug 16).

His parents are watching over him, Mr Jula added.

Mr Jula could not confirm whether the boy’s condition could be medically called a coma. However, he said that young Kietmondej’s breathing was being mechanically assisted with a ventilator.

Staff at Vachira Hospital have declined to reveal details about the boy’s condition.

The incident on Sunday prompted lifeguards to remind for parents to keep an eye on their children at the beach after several child drowning incidents have occurred over the years at the same lagoon. (See story here.)

 

 
Location

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.