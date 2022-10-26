Body of missing Russian woman found south of Patong

PHUKET: The body of missing 53-year-old Russian woman Elena Radchenko was found today (Oct 26) by a search team scouring the waters off Tri Trang Beach, south of Patong.

tourismdeathSafety

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 26 October 2022, 04:05PM

The discovery was reported at about 9:10am, rescue workers reported.

Phuket Marine Police and Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers recovered Ms Radchenko’s body and brought it back to the search and rescue operations centre at Layan Beach, some 20 kilomteres to the north by sea.

For there the body was taken to Thalang Hospital in the hope of confirming Ms Radchenko’s cause of death.

The discovery today brought to an end a mass search operation that began after Ms Radchenko was last seen at Nai Thon Beach last Thursday (Oct 20).

Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, after hearing from Thalang District Chief Bancha Thanu-in that Ms Radchenko’s body had been found, arrived at the search and rescue operations centre this morning.

Mr Phiphat expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and praised the cooperation of all sectors that participated in the search by land, sea and air.

“The Thai government would like to express our condolences about this incident… Thank you to everyone who helped in the search until we were able to complete the mission today,” Mr Phiphat said.