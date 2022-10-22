Authorities were notified of the missing tourist on Oct 21, while the woman was last seen the day before at Naithon Beach. It was reported that the tourist did not return to her accommodation which lead to alarm being raised .
Officers from various agencies joined the search effort on land and sea but had to withdraw after 9pm having found no traces of the woman by that time, Phuket Info Center reported.
Phuket Info Center identified the woman as Elena Radchenko, 53. Yet an earlier social media publication in Russian language states that the woman is only 50 years old.
The publication in Real Phuket group in Telegram messenger specifies that Mrs Radchenko stayed at Naithonburi Hotel and was last seen on Naithon Beach at around 11am on Oct 20. In the evening her personal belongings were found where she left them on the beach.
Mrs Radchenko is described as being 160 cm tall, with fit body composition and dark straight hair. She was dressed in a blue long-sleeved swimming suit.
The Telegram post asks those knowing anything about Radchenko to call +79852007216 (Alexander) or +79122280900 (Manuela).
Phuket Info Center provides a wide list of various agencies which can be contacted regarding the search efforts:
- Saku OrBorTor, phone: 076 328 146, 082 535 0069;
- Saku Police Station, phone: 076 328 121;
- Sirinat National Park, phone: 076 328 226;
- Thalang District Office, phone: 076 311 046;
- Phuket Tourist Police, phone: 076 223 891;
- Phuket Office of Tourism and Sports, phone: 076 327 100;
- Tourism Authority of Thailand, Phuket Office, phone: 076 211 036.
Be the first to comment.