Search launched for missing Russian tourist in Phuket

PHUKET: Police and rescue workers are looking for a female Russian tourist who went missing after visiting Naithon Beach in the northern part of the Island on Oct 20.

Safetytourism

By The Phuket News

Saturday 22 October 2022, 10:52AM

Elena Radchenko went to Naithon beach on Oct 20 and did not return to her hotel. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Elena Radchenko went to Naithon beach on Oct 20 and did not return to her hotel. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Elena Radchenko went to Naithon beach on Oct 20 and did not return to her hotel. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Elena Radchenko went to Naithon beach on Oct 20 and did not return to her hotel. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Elena Radchenko went to Naithon beach on Oct 20 and did not return to her hotel. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Elena Radchenko went to Naithon beach on Oct 20 and did not return to her hotel. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Authorities were notified of the missing tourist on Oct 21, while the woman was last seen the day before at Naithon Beach. It was reported that the tourist did not return to her accommodation which lead to alarm being raised .

Officers from various agencies joined the search effort on land and sea but had to withdraw after 9pm having found no traces of the woman by that time, Phuket Info Center reported.

Phuket Info Center identified the woman as Elena Radchenko, 53. Yet an earlier social media publication in Russian language states that the woman is only 50 years old.

The publication in Real Phuket group in Telegram messenger specifies that Mrs Radchenko stayed at Naithonburi Hotel and was last seen on Naithon Beach at around 11am on Oct 20. In the evening her personal belongings were found where she left them on the beach.

Mrs Radchenko is described as being 160 cm tall, with fit body composition and dark straight hair. She was dressed in a blue long-sleeved swimming suit.

The Telegram post asks those knowing anything about Radchenko to call +79852007216 (Alexander) or +79122280900 (Manuela).

Phuket Info Center provides a wide list of various agencies which can be contacted regarding the search efforts: