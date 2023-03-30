Body of man from bridge jump found

PHUKET: Rescue teams have found and recovered the body of a man who was last seen jumping from the Thao Thepkrasattri Bridge three days ago.

deathsuicide

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 30 March 2023, 09:36AM

Saran ‘Pan’ Kaewluang, a 57-year-old resident of Cherng Talay, was seen jumping off the left-hand side of the bridge leading onto Phuket at 00:28am on Monday (Mon 27).

He was seen floating on the water’s surface before he disappeared flowing westward with the current heading towards the open sea.

Rescue teams launched an immediate search for Mr Saran, but failed to find any trace of him. The search continued each day.

The Kusoldharm search team was about to call an end to the search when at 5pm yesterday (Mar 29) they were informed that a body had been spotted about one kilometre from the bridge.

The rescue team moved to investigate and brought the body ashore at Tha Chatchai.

Mr Saran’s wife, Sunee Rachai, confirmed that the body recovered was that of her missing husband.

Mr Saran’s funeral will be held at Cherng Talay Temple.

If you or anyone you know is in need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-113-6789 (English & Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).