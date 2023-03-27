Man jumps off Thao Thepkasattri Bridge

PHUKET: Rescue teams have yet to locate a man seen jumping off the Thai Thepkrasattri Bridge leading onto Phuket very early this morning (Mar 27).



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 27 March 2023, 05:05PM

Officers at the scene early this morning (Mar 27). Photo: Ekkapop Thongtub

Pol Lt Weerayot Seehabua from Khok Kloy Police Station in Phang Nga said officers were informed of the incident at 00.28am.

Police officers soon arrived at the scene, along with rescue workers from the Kusoldham Foundation and the Sarasin rescue team.

The 57-year-old man, Saran ‘Pan’ Kaewluang, who lived in Cherng Talay, was seen jumping off the left-hand side of the bridge leading onto Phuket.

He was seen floating on the water’s surface before he disappeared flowing westward with the current heading towards the open sea.

Officers Mr Saran’s Phuket-registered blue Honda PCX parked about 100 metres from the halfway point across the bridge.

Rescue wokers searched for two hours before suspending their search efforts.

The search for Mr Saran continued. At last report, the rescue teams had yet to find any sign of him.