The search for Mr Sarawut, 38, who worked at a nearby resort, began Tuesday night after he disappeared while fishing for crabs with friend Chalermporn Setraksa, 27. (See story here.)
Officers involved in the search confirmed that local fisherman Pichai Yodkaew, 57, reported seeing a body in the water while fishing in the area between Patong and Kamala at about midday.
Mr Pichai brought the body ashore at Bang Tao Beach in Cherng Talay while officers informed Mr Sarawut’s wife, Nutcha Attakul, 33.
Ms Nutcha has since confirmed that the body recovered is that of her late husband, officers confirmed to The Phuket News.
