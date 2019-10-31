Body of local man missing from Layan Beach found

PHUKET: The body of Sarawut Dungsikaew, who disappeared in the surf while crab fishing at Layan Beach on Tuesday evening, was found off Phuket’s west coast, between Patong and Kamala, earlier today (Oct 31).

accidentsmarinedeath

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 31 October 2019, 05:21PM

The body of Sarawut Dungsikaew, 38, missing from Layan Beach since Tuesday night (Oct 29), was brought ashore at Bang Tao Beach earlier today ()Oct 31). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The body of Sarawut Dungsikaew, 38, missing from Layan Beach since Tuesday night (Oct 29), was brought ashore at Bang Tao Beach earlier today ()Oct 31). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The body of Sarawut Dungsikaew, 38, missing from Layan Beach since Tuesday night (Oct 29), was brought ashore at Bang Tao Beach earlier today ()Oct 31). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search for Mr Sarawut, 38, who worked at a nearby resort, began Tuesday night after he disappeared while fishing for crabs with friend Chalermporn Setraksa, 27. (See story here.)

Officers involved in the search confirmed that local fisherman Pichai Yodkaew, 57, reported seeing a body in the water while fishing in the area between Patong and Kamala at about midday.

Mr Pichai brought the body ashore at Bang Tao Beach in Cherng Talay while officers informed Mr Sarawut’s wife, Nutcha Attakul, 33.

Ms Nutcha has since confirmed that the body recovered is that of her late husband, officers confirmed to The Phuket News.