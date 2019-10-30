Kata Rocks
Search continues for man missing off Layan beach

Search continues for man missing off Layan beach

PHUKET: The search continues today for a local man who disappeared in strong waves at Layan Beach last night (Oct 29).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 30 October 2019, 01:02PM

The search for Sarawut Dungsikaew, 38, off Layan Beach continues today (Oct 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search for Sarawut Dungsikaew, 38, off Layan Beach continues today (Oct 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search for Sarawut Dungsikaew, 38, off Layan Beach continues today (Oct 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search for Sarawut Dungsikaew, 38, off Layan Beach continues today (Oct 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search for Sarawut Dungsikaew, 38, off Layan Beach continues today (Oct 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search for Sarawut Dungsikaew, 38, off Layan Beach continues today (Oct 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search for Sarawut Dungsikaew, 38, off Layan Beach continues today (Oct 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search for Sarawut Dungsikaew, 38, off Layan Beach continues today (Oct 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search for Sarawut Dungsikaew, 38, off Layan Beach continues today (Oct 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search for Sarawut Dungsikaew, 38, off Layan Beach continues today (Oct 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search for Sarawut Dungsikaew, 38, off Layan Beach continues today (Oct 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search for Sarawut Dungsikaew, 38, off Layan Beach continues today (Oct 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The alarm was raised by Chalermporn Setraksa, 27, after he noticed his friend Sarawut Dungsikaew, 38, had disappeared while the two were fishing for crabs.

Police were notified at 8pm, confirmed Maj Suwarin Muatmuang of the Cherng Talay Police.

Officers soon arrived at the beach with rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation and from the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor).

However, by the time police arrived, a search by local people and lifeguards at the beach was already underway.

The search was called off at about 11:30pm last night, and resumed at about 6:30am today.

Surin-Bangtao lifeguard Wirut Chuasaman told The Phuket News that lifeguards on three jet-skis had been deployed in the search today, but at 11am also confirmed that Mr Sarawut had yet to be found.

“We will keep searching for him,” Mr Wirut said.

Mr Chalermporn explained he was fishing for crabs in the shallow water near the beach while Sarawut went further out. Soon he could not see Mr Sarawut and shouted out for him, but heard no reply – prompting to run to get help.

Mr Sarawut’s wife, Nutcha Attakul, 33, told The Phuket News that that she and her husband did not often go fishing for crabs, but when they did they went together.

But yesterday, Mr Sarawut let her stay at home due to the monsoon weather conditions at the beach, she said.

Ms Nutcha said that she maintained hope that her husband is still alive.

