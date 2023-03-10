Body found floating off Phuket believed to be missing Romanian diver

PHUKET: Officials believe that a body found floating off Koh Kaew Nok and delivered to Phuket earlier today (Mar 10) is that of 46-year-old Romanian diver Sebastian Emil Somesan who disappeared on Jan 8. The identity was preliminary confirmed by Mr Somesan’s wife, but officials need to conduct a DNA test to be 100% sure.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 10 March 2023, 05:53PM

Romanian diver Sebastian Emil Somesan disappeared on Jan 8. Today (Jan 10) a body matching the descrpition was found floating in the sea without legs. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Somesan was reported missing on Jan 8. The expat was on a diving trip at Koh Kaew Nok with another Romanian man and a Thai woman. When the trio went to leave the area, they became aware that the boat anchor had caught on a rock on the seabed and Mr Somesan dived down to free the anchor. He failed to resurface.

Mobilised to join the search efforts were officers from Rawai Municipality, Marine Police, Tourist Police, Chalong Police, Tourist Assistance Center, Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers, disaster officials and personnel form the Royal Thai Navy. After nine days the operation was suspended without any results.

At around 12.30pm today (Mar 10), Chalong Police Station was notified by an unnamed local captain that he found a legless body in the water some 11 nautical miles from Koh Kaew where the diver went missing two months ago.

The corpse was recovered and taken to Chalong Pier. Police then contacted Mr Somersan’s wife (named in the report as Ms Saengrawee) who came to the pier and confirmed that the body could be that of her husband and Mr Somesan had a similar wetsuit with him on Jan 8.

The body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for autopsy. Police are now waiting for Mr Somesan’s son to pass a DNA test to confirm if the dead man is really the missing diver.