Foreign diver missing off Phuket

Foreign diver missing off Phuket

PHUKET: Disaster Prevention and Mitigation officers from Rawai Municipality (DDPM-Rawai) are leading a search for a missing foreign diver in the waters near Kaew Noi Island, south of Rawai, this afternoon after the diver failed to rendezvous with a fellow diver earlier today (Jan 8).

marineSafetytourism
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 8 January 2023, 05:05PM

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

« »

Rawai Municipality reported its officers were informed of the missing diver earlier today by his diving companion.

The pair were diving off Koh Kaew Noi, a small island covered by protected national forest located just over two kilometres almost direclyt south of Promthep Cape, officers reported.

The pair were to rendezvous after their dives, but the missing diver failed to arrive at the arranged meeting point. The missing diver’s name was not reported.

A search for the missing foreign diver is underway. 

Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos has ordered the lifeguards and defence volunteers to assist the search with jet-skis and a dinghy.

The Marine Police and personnel from the Royal Thai Navy third Area Command have joined the search operation, officials confirmed.

Mayor Aroon noted that Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has been notified of the incident.

