Body believed to be missing man found near Freedom Beach

PHUKET: The body of a man was discovered near Freedom Beach yesterday (Aug 5) that police strongly believe is that of a 21-year-old who was dragged out to sea by a strong rip current while swimming earlier this week and who had been missing ever since.

deathmarine

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 6 August 2021, 10:58AM

Akkarapol Pattranonwere, 21, originally from Surat Thani, was dragged away from the shore while he was swimming on Monday (Aug 2) and had been reported missing since. A four-day search mission had been undertaken by officers and rescue workers to no avail until yesterday’s discovery.

Lt Col Jirayut Niyomdet of the Phuket Marine Police revealed to The Phuket News Thai-language sister newspaper Khao Phuket that officers were called to the area at about 5pm yesterday.

Officers rushed to the scene where they saw the man’s body lying face down in the water, lodged under a series of rocks.

“The rocks where the body was discovered were about 200 meters away from the area where Akkarapol swam and disappeared on Monday,” Lt Col Jirayut said.

“The team will wait until the the water levels subside to a safer level before they retrieve his body from the rocks.”

Although police are almost certain the body is that of Akkarapol, they cannot confirm until his body has been examined and identified via the correct process.

“Once retrieved, his body will then be sent to a local hospital for full examination and to be accurately identified,” Lt Col Jirayut concluded.

A friend who was swimming with Akkarapol at the time, Thanakit Srisuwanwichian, also 21, managed to make it back to the beach safely.