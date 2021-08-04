Search continues for man dragged out to sea at Freedom Beach

PHUKET: Officers and rescue teams today continued their search for a 21-year-old man who was dragged out to sea by a strong rip current at Freedom Beach, south of Patong, on Monday (Aug 2).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 4 August 2021, 06:29PM

A search team departs the beach this morning to scour the waters offshore. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

Akkarapol Pattranonwere, 21, originally from Surat Thani, was dragged away from the shore while he was swimming with his friend Thanakit Srisuwanwichian, also 21, who managed to make it back to the beach safely.

The search continued at Freedom Beach this morning (Aug 4), with Marine Police and personnel from the Third Naval Area Command as well as Kusoldharm rescue workers and Patong lifeguards all joining the efforts.

Teams of personnel on boats searched for Mr Akkarapol in the waters offshore, where conditions were still dominated by large waves and strong winds, while another search team scoured the rocky areas along the coast.

The search began on Monday after Mr Thanakit made it back to shore to raise the alarm.

The search teams have not indicated how long they will continue their search for Mr Akkarapol.