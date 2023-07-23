333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
Bluebottles found at Layan

PHUKET: Beachgoers at Layan Beach are warned to beware Portuguese man-o-war, also called ‘bluebottles’, found washed ashore.

tourismSafety
By The Phuket News

Sunday 23 July 2023 09:00 AM

Portuguese man-o-war, also called ‘bluebottles’, have been found washed ashore at Layan beach. Photo: Supplied

Concerns were raised by a reader of The Phuket News who found bluebottles washed ashore on Thursday (July 20). The reader found four to five bluebottles washed ashore. The biggest was about the size of his hand.

Portuguese man-o-war are regularly blown ashore Phuket, depending on the winds. The previous confirmed reports of bluebottles in Phuket came mid-last month

So far there have been no official warnings of bluebottles at any Phuket beaches during the current spate of wet weather. However, once found on one west coast beach, they tend to turn up at others.

Portuguese man-o-war are not jellyfish. Lifeguards in Phuket advise that anyone stung should seek assistance from the lifeguards on the beach or go to a medical facility.

Most importantly, people are advised to not touch or rub the affected area.

People are urged to limit self-treatment to washing the injured area with seawater‒ not freshwater ‒ and removing any visible tentacles.

For pain relief, the injured area can be soaked in warm water for 20 minutes. However, seeking professional medical care is always the best course of action in any case.

