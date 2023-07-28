Zonezi Properties
Blood donation campaign honours King’s birthday

Blood donation campaign honours King’s birthday

PHUKET: A blood donation drive in honour of the birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vachiralongkorn (Rama X) was organised yesterday (July 28) at Limelight Avenue and Phuket Regional Blood Center in Phuket Town.

charityhealth
By The Phuket News

Saturday 29 July 2023 02:00 PM

Phuket blood donation drive on July 28 at Limelight Avenue. Photo: Novosti Phuketa

Phuket blood donation drive on July 28 at Phuket RBC. Photo: Phuket RBC

Hundreds of blood donors headed to Limelight Avenue on Dibuk Rd and Phuket Regional Blood Center on Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd yesterday (July 28) to make a good deed and honour the 71st birthday of His Majesty Rama X.

All donors were welcome but special focus was given to Rh negative blood. Phuket is constantly in short supply of Rh-negative blood stocks as it is not common among Asians but critically needed for providing help to foreigners.

Fight for Mr Coleske’s life

On Thursday (July 27), the International Department of Vachira Phuket Hospital posted an urgent appeal to potential Rh-negative donors after 62-year-old Marius Coleske was admitted to the ICU at Vachira Phuket Hospital with a severe case of Respiratory Failure and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever.

The South African national required immediate blood transfusions, prompting Vachira Phuket Hospital to search for donors.

“We are seeking the support of our community and friends in the Phuket area to come forward and donate blood for Mr. Coleske. The blood group required is ’O negative’. Your contribution could make all the difference in Mr. Coleske’s fight for life,” said a letter signed by Methavee Maneesri from Vachira Phuket Hospital’s International Department.

“For those who may not be eligible to donate blood but still wish to help, we urge you to spread this appeal among your friends, family, and colleagues. Increasing awareness can significantly impact the number of potential donors and increase Mr Coleske’s chances of receiving the blood he urgently needs,” Ms Methavee added.

It was confirmed to The Phuket News at the Limelight blood donation on July 28 that at least one volume of blood for Mr. Coleske had been received. Yet the patient might need much more.

Blood Donations in August

The special events on July 28 are part of a continuing blood donation drive organised by the Phuket chapter of the Thai Red Cross and Vachira Phuket Hospital in an effort to replenish reserves in their blood banks, as medics in Phuket and nearby provinces face shortages due to an increasing number of road accidents and other emergencies.

The Phuket chapter of the Thai Red Cross has announced the following schedule of mobile donation points for the month of August:

  • Aug 3 – 9am-3pm – Prince of Songkhla University (PSU)
  • Aug 4 – 9am-3pm – Phuket Rajabhat University (PRU)
  • Aug 5 – 9am-3pm – Phuket Rajabhat University (PRU)
  • Aug 6 – 9am-3pm – Phuket Rajabhat University (PRU)
  • Aug 9 – noon-6pm – Lotus’s Bypass
  • Aug 9 – 1pm-6pm – Blue Canyon Country Club
  • Aug 10 – 10am-4pm – Phuket International Airport, Office Building
  • Aug 11 – 10am-3pm – Wat Sawang Arom (Wat Rawai)
  • Aug 12 – 9am-3.30pm – Phuket RBC (Special Event on Mother’s Day)
  • Aug 16 – 10am-4pm – Toyota Pearl Phuket Town
  • Aug 23 – noon-6pm – Jungceylon Patong
  • Aug 23 – noon-6pm – Lotus’s Bypass
  • Aug 25 – 9am-1pm – CU Bank Phuket (Rassada)
  • Aug 25 – 10am-3pm – Chalong Health Promotion Center
  • Aug 26 – 2pm-6pm – Lotus’s Bypass
  • Aug 28 – noon-6pm – Lotus’s Thalang
  • Aug 28 – noon-6pm – Central Floresta
  • Aug 30 – noon-6pm – Lotus’s Thalang
  • Aug 30 – noon-6pm – Lotus’s Bypass

People can also donate blood every day, including weekends and public holidays, at the Blood Bank on the 4th floor of Vachira Phuket Hospital and at the Phuket RBC in Phuket Town. For more details, click here.

Old guy | 29 July 2023 - 14:12:11 

How much do hospitals charge for this donated blood?

 

